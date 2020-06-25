A variance request by Redeemed Farm Event Facility to hold more than one event per day due to the COVID-19 pandemic was met with concerns, but ultimately granted during the Scandia City Council meeting on June 16. The event facility typically holds large events, many of them weddings. Redeemed Farm owner Jeff Gacek requested the variance to allow them to hold up to four smaller events per day rather than one large event per day.
Several residents expressed concerns during a public hearing for the facility’s application for a variance and interim use permit amendment, including Redeemed Farm’s closest neighbor, Tim Husnik.
Husnik mentioned Gacek did meet with his family and other neighbors on Meadowbrook Avenue North to collect feedback on the changes Gacek was proposing. His point of concern was a new building built on the property last year, which was not originally part of the approved IUP. Husnik said he believes it is reasonable for the city to consider adding a condition to the permit that clarifies that only one event can occur at a time.
The annual date of renewal for Redeemed Farm is in October, and Husnik believes the IUP should be open for public review. He said the new building is very difficult to screen from neighbors, especially at night when the building is lit by both internal and external lights. By allowing the public to comment on the permit, it will ensure all impacted neighbors will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the newly constructed building.
“I am OK if this variance is approved,” Husnik said. “All business owners are super negatively impacted by COVID-19. I don’t think it makes sense to shut this building down, but I do think it makes sense to collect feedback after it’s been active this year.”
Resident Paul Schwope had concerns about the noise level of the music.
“I don’t live far away from there, and there have been times we’ve easily heard the music out here in our yard and it was loud. I’m just seeing a potential for more of that,” Schwope said. “This would put it in a situation where reduced amplification would be needed. Does that mean that there’s going to continue to be decibel readings for all of these events? How many times a day? Are the decibel readings now going to be less than they were for large events?”
City Administrator Ken Cammilleri said the city will monitor noise throughout the regular operation of this business with conjunction with the sheriff’s department.
“It’s important that complaints are submitted to them so we can react to them when this is happening,” Cammilleri said, also noting the city’s assigned deputy David Peter monitors noise and other activities in Scandia.
Resident Joanne Benick also expressed concerns of noise coming from the venue and traffic coming in and out of Redeemed Farm, primarily off of Highway 97 and on Meadowbrook Avenue North.
“The primary issue that we’ve always had was the noise and the sound, with the number one issue being the bass from the music,” Benick said.
Gacek and his wife, Julie, wanted to address the issues brought up during the public hearing. He said that the current IUP allows for up to 200 people at each event, and he cut that number down to 175 people.
“With regards to sound and noise, we have a deputy on staff for almost every event. We monitor up and down the property lines the sound coming from our farm,” Gacek said.
According to Gacek, the state and city code is 65 decibels until 10 p.m. and 60 decibels after 10 p.m.
“We have never been over 50 (decibels). We typically are between 40 and 44 decibels at the property line, and we take that recording multiple times per evening along with the deputy who records it on his sheet we have him fill out,” he said.
He noted they have put in large trees on the property to provide screening for their neighbors and also have invested in landscaping each year to shield the neighbors from the venue.
“That’s way beyond what the city has asked us to do,” he said.
Gacek explained the purpose of the amendment is to have multiple events in one day.
“Our intention never was and is not to have more than one event running simultaneously,” he said. “The purpose was to be able to do small elopements of 25 people or small micro weddings of 40 to 75 people that would last a short period of time.”
Gacek said he spoke to all of his neighbors on Meadowbrook Avenue North regarding the strategy, the reason and purpose behind getting the variance.
“I appreciate them coming tonight and speaking. But some of the things addressed I personally addressed with them before, like the lighting issue that Tim Husnik talked about,” Gacek said. “I told him we were putting dimmers on all of our lights and now they are finished. Our regular events end at 10 p.m., guests have to be gone by 10:30 p.m., and the cleanup has to be done at 11 p.m. So we don’t anticipate that those lights will be on late.”
Regarding traffic, Gacek said they’ve never had a traffic jam that he is aware off on Meadowbrook Avenue North or Highway 97.
“We did a traffic study per the city’s request, and they said the road can handle it. We’ve got 3 1/2 years of history behind us,” Gacek stated. “With these changes I think the traffic will get better and the time of the events will get better. It’s a win, win, win for everybody.”
Mayor Christine Maefsky closed the public hearing and the council discussed the variance and amendment.
Council member Patti Ray said she visited Redeemed Farm as a part of the Economic Development Authority.
“I think they run such an excellent business and I know as a small business owner that these times are extremely challenging. I think we should do everything to help them out because we want them to stay in Scandia,” Ray said. “I think they’re a valuable asset, enhance our area, and they bring in multiple tourism which is one of our goals.”
Council member Chris Ness asked how long it takes to clear one party out, clean the barn and have the next party come in.
“We’re planning on two hours in between to turn the space over,” Julie Gacek said. “Our (cleaning) standards are very important to us. With the CDC guidelines, we always work very hard to have a clean venue and are taking extra precautions.”
The council unanimously approved the variance and interim use permit amendment to allow more than one event per day at Redeemed Farm with the condition that only one event occur at a time on the property.
“We are grateful for the support from everyone,” Gacek said. “I look forward to being a good neighbor and a good steward of the opportunity we have before us.”
In other news, Taco Daze, the city’s annual fall festival held in September, is canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
