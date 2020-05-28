When Gov. Tim Waltz announced on Wednesday, May 20, that salons and restaurants could reopen June 1, Shannon Shurb, owner of Salon EnV, was in North Dakota and started to cry tears of joy.
“I was just excited that we’re finally getting somewhere and we get to reopen,” Shurb said.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open for outside dining options in addition to takeout and delivery, and Walz said that salons and barbershops will be allowed a “measured” approach to reopening as well. Masks will be required at all establishments for employees and are required for customers entering salons. Reservations will also be required so establishments can limit capacity. Salons will be allowed to operate at 25% of fire code capacity, while outside dining options will be limited to 50 people, and people must be spaced 6 feet apart. For restaurants, reservations are limited to parties of four or parties of six in one household.
Shurb said she’s a little disappointed that her salon is limited to that capacity and that her workers will have to wear masks.
“I’m a little bummed about the masks. I don’t really want to wear a mask and none of my girls really want to wear masks either,” Shurb said. “It makes our job a little bit harder. But we are so excited to finally get back to work.”
Shurb is leaning toward face shields instead of masks for her employees. Another change is there will be no more walk-ins at the salon. People will have to call and make an appointment.
“One thing we are changing to serve our customers is we will be open on Sundays,” Shurb said. “I wish we could have 50% capacity, and I’m hoping it will change soon.”
Tina Stevens, the owner of The Hair Shop & Beyond and Rejuv Med Spa in Wyoming, is ecstatic to finally reopen June 1.
“We’re really excited to be reopening,” Stevens said. “To be honest, we were a little shocked when all of this turbulence started on March 17. At that point, we were still authorized to be open, and at 9:30 at night, we got a letter from the Board of Cosmetology stating that we were part of that order and they made the decision to shut us down.”
Stevens stated she was surprised that they decided to close down salons in March since her salon has always had to follow strict guidelines from the Board of Cosmetology regarding sanitization.
“What we’re going to be doing is flipping the switch and following the new ‘normal,’ which is the 25% capacity, and we have to wear protective eye wear and masks,” Stevens said. “We did eliminate our reception area, and we’re only going to be able to make appointments, pre-booking when you’re here or by phone. Other than that, our cleaning and disinfecting isn’t going to change from what we’ve had to follow since day one.”
Nicole Lewandowski, who oversees Rejuv Med Spa, said she is very comfortable with the sanitization and disinfection protocols put in place.
“When I was in aesthetician school, it was very strict on sanitization,” Lewandowski said. “We were told to treat every client like they are HIV positive. So we are already prepared beyond what any other person, except in the medical field, would be prepared for. I am not worried one bit about it.”
Stevens merged the spa and salon into one building April 30.
“Because of COVID-19, I actually had to merge my two businesses together, so I took the hair shop and moved it down to the med spa. I am operating out of one location now,” Stevens said. “I actually think this could be a good thing.”
Stevens has taken safety precautions for her staff and clients in the salon, including the purchase of long plastic protective coverings between stations. She said her clients can’t wait to come back, even though she wonders why they were even closed in the first place.
“I feel the government has done a huge number on this industry. I don’t know why they felt that we were one of the most deadly places to come to. I would say salons are safer than going to Walmart or Target,” Stevens said. “My clients that have been calling are just excited and ecstatic to come back. They basically said, ‘If we didn’t feel safe, we wouldn’t come.’
Walz doubled down on his decisions to control the closing and slow reopening of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These health guidelines are not an impediment to opening the economy; they’re the key to opening the economy. ... Consumers are going to make the choice and go back where it’s safe. It’s our choice on how we act that will impact others’ health,” Walz said.
Max Stephens, owner of Stella’s in Forest Lake, predicted that Gov. Tim Waltz would open up outdoor dining at restaurants before allowing indoor dining on Wednesday, May 20.
“I knew he would open up patios first,” Stephens said. “The safe choice is to have people eating outside.”
Stephens feels very fortunate that his restaurant has a big patio and feels bad for other restaurants who don’t have the space and might resort to using the parking lot for the outdoor dining option.
“We can have up to 64 chairs on our patio, but we will monitor and make sure we don’t go over 50,” Stephens said.
While he is happy to reopen Stella’s with outdoor dining, Stephens said “excited” is not the word he would use to describe how he feels.
“These days if you get too excited, it’s easier to get disappointed,” he said.
There is a 90-minute time limit for dining and Stephens said they will be letting customers know when they make reservations that the clock will be ticking when they sit down.
“In the restaurant business it’s important to turn over a table,” Stephens said. “It’s critical to us making our sales numbers so we can make a profit and stay in business. And now it’s even more important.”
Stephens is ready to get his customers indoors and is hoping that will happen sometime in June.
“As we move down the road and go to 50% capacity like the governor is talking about, the tables in my bar and dining room I can take out and set up in my banquet room for an extra dining room,” Stephens said. “I won’t be happy until 100% capacity is allowed.”
