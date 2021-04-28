(Clarification: The printed edition of the Forest Lake Times didn't note the $1.66 million was the estimate based on 2018 numbers for a single year.)
Using 2018 numbers, a half-percent increase could've brought in $1.66 million annually, but the sales tax would have a long road to implementation if it’s approved by council
An initial proposal of a citywide sales tax increase was the focus of the discussion during the April 26 council meeting. The topic had been tabled during the April 19 workshop due to the absence of council member Kathy Bystrom, a motion made by Mayor Mara Bain following feedback from local residents regarding concerns over the proposal.
The sales tax increase is one option the council is considering as it works to identify potential revenue streams for the city as street improvement projects and other capital improvement projects loom, including discussion over a new public safety facility. Among some of the more important projects needing revenue include street improvement projects, and parks and recreation improvements, including trail systems.
The tax, which is subject to approval from both the state Legislature and a citywide referendum, and would be a process that would take approximately two years from now to take place if approved.
Early estimates
Over the course of the past year, the council has been pursuing the development of a 10-year financial plan to help guide the council with identifying projects and revenue streams for those projects. At the top of the list are street improvements and parks, trails and lakes projects, both of which do not use any funding from the general fund. Currently, the street improvements are funded by a combination of state aid, which has not kept up with inflation, and a local tax on utilities. Parks funding has mostly been funded by developments.
“To be quite honest with you, neither of those is keeping up with demand. ... The needs are great. The revenue is not,” Casey said. He stressed that the proposal is “another tool in the toolkit to possibly consider to fund these types of projects” and was not the only option to consider as a revenue stream.
The Minnesota Department of Revenue reported $332 million in taxable sales in the city in 2018. For discussion purposes, Casey used a half-percent sales tax as an example; the sales tax wouldn’t have to be set at half-percent. Based on a half-percent sales tax, the city could’ve brought in $1.66 million in revenue that year.
Another number used by the Department of Revenue is what is called a pull rate, which refers to a city’s “pull” in terms of shopping, or how much spending is by locals compared to those from out of the city. A pull rate of 1 means that local spending is proportionate to the number of those in the city. A 0.5 pull rate means that people are leaving the community to shop somewhere else. According to Casey, Forest Lake has a pull rate of 1.61, which means more people are choosing to shop in Forest Lake who don’t live in the city. Based on that pull rate and the 2018 estimate of $1.66 million in revenue gathered in sales tax, about $600,000 of that would have been by people who are not residents of Forest Lake, according to Casey.
Sales tax increase process
The sales tax would have a long process before it could be implemented. It require approval from the state Legislature in a law and would also require local approval via a referendum.
First, the council would have to identify specific projects that funds generated from the sales tax would go toward. The council would then have to submit those identified projects as the focus of the sales tax revenue in a proposal to the state Legislature, which would go through committees. If approved, the bill would still have to pass both houses and be passed into law.
Following that, the city would then need approval from the city residents, which would go to a referendum vote. That vote would be a yes or no vote and would pass with a simple majority. If a majority of residents vote yes on the sales tax, the proposal is brought back to council for a final vote before being approved. The sales tax would be implemented for the duration of that project’s completion of payment.
If there were to be another project the council wanted funded by a sales tax after that completion, they would have to pursue the same process for that next project.
There isn’t certainty at this time about the level of specificity required for the proposal to the Legislature.
Council reaction
Council members listed some concerns about the sales tax, but also left the possibility open for future discussion, recognizing potential revenue sources for those projects are limited. One of the biggest initial concerns included the potential for a drop in sales if a sales tax increase was implemented.
“The point is whether or not this would impact sales. I think it might, especially at first. So there are some concerns there for sure,” council member Sam Husnik said.
Casey addressed those concerns by saying his initial research has led him to believe that doesn’t happen. However, he directed his attention to a paid analysis by the Minnesota Extension Service that could be done, which would cost the city $2,500 and would likely address that question.
“You have to look at shopping behavior, and how many people look at the tax rate?” Casey questioned.
How the sales tax would impact lower-income residents was among the larger concerns of council member Kathy Bystrom.
“It does have a tendency to disproportionately impact lower-income residents. $100 spent is the same tax whether you’re a millionaire or make $30,000 a year,” she said.
But council members did note the appeal of the sales tax was that non-residents who visit the city help pay for the projects. Guest attendee Washington County Commissioner Fran Miron noted that roads are a consumable product the tax would help pay for.
Mayor Mara Bain focused much of her discussion on how a sales tax would fit into the purpose of the 10-year plan. Her opinion was that the council should identify projects with specificity for which it would use the sales tax, and then move forward with the analysis which would offer clearer numbers about future funding from a sales tax increase.
“I think part of the conversation back to the community might be: We don’t need to continue down the path of a sales tax if the community doesn’t want us to go, but if these are projects that you want, we do need to find a funding source, and that just might be property taxes, and are you OK with that? I think that needs to be part of the conversation. I’d rather us having the conversation with the community knowing what are those gaps and being more specific than we are today,” Bain said.
She also noted that the process to receive funding through a sales tax increase could be a long one, and compared it to the school district’s years-long process to get resident approval of both bond and levy referendums.
“We’re looking at that same type of need of that level of education and that level of community support. We know from experience that that has been a many-year process. So for us looking at the front part of this 10-year plan, I’m a little pessimistic on that being a near-term option,” Bain said.
City-sponsored events return, FLAAA contract approved
The council approved a contract for Fenway Parks with the Forest Lake Area Athletic Association regarding terms of maintenance and upkeep, as well as scheduling. This was a shift compared to prior years, which left the scheduling of the parks up to FLAAA. Uncertainty over roles regarding maintenance and upkeep were also key points of consternation between the city and FLAAA in past years, most notably in 2017 when the baseball association claimed poor field management left concerns over player safety, and said thus wouldn’t play on the field until the issues were resolved. Fields at Fenway will be available for reservation to all Forest Lake residents at a to-be-determined date following the confirmation of scheduling for FLAAA, which reserves the first right to the fields for its programs.
City-sponsored events are slowly beginning to come back from being shuttered due to the pandemic.
The city will host its first event since the beginning of the pandemic with its Spring Fling on May 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the city center. The outdoor event will include a petting zoo, crafts, games, giveaways, and to-go snacks.
The senior center is still looking at a May 10 date for the first of the phases of its reopening following its closure over a year ago as the city closed the facility to the public due to the pandemic. The first of the phases includes limited hours and a single room available. Each phase following that will gradually increase room availability and programming, subject to any restrictions in place.
The city’s farmers market and Arts in the Park will be back starting June 14, as well, but will face some changes this upcoming season. In order to remain under state guidelines, the concert part of Arts in the Park will take place on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The farmers market and craft vendors will be at Lakeside Memorial Park from 5 to 8 p.m. Due to current restrictions, however, food trucks will not be allowed until restrictions lift.
“Those orders may change, and it’s really easy to add that at a later time, but then we don’t have to worry about restaurant guidelines and seating people at tables,” said Parks and Recreation director Jamie Muscha during the April 19 workshop.
“In a COVID world, where things have been so restrictive, I’m just happy to see some things on the calendar,” Mayor Mara Bain said.
