When the executive order from Minnesota Gov. Walz was announced on Sunday, March 15, for school districts to provide free child care for children of emergency workers, two elementary schools in the Forest Lake Area School District and Lakes International Language Academy began offering free child care for tier 1 workers, who include first responders, health care and public health workers, members of law enforcement, firefighters and other first responders.
“I’m amazed how the program has been built on such a short notice,” Forest Lake Area Schools Director of Community Education Corey McKinnon said.
According to McKinnon, approximately 50 students are registered for the program and safety is the utmost concern.
“We’re working really closely with our district [licensed school nurses] to make sure we’re staying up to date with all of the protocol and the guidelines put forth by the department of health,” McKinnon said.
The students are screened when they walk through the doors and their temperatures are taken throughout the day, according to McKinnon.
“If a child develops any symptoms that might cause a remote concern, we’re going to make sure that we get them into a safe place and communicate with parents on the next steps on reentering the program so that we’re not bringing any illness into the program that could be a risk to others,” McKinnon said.
During the day, children and staff practice social distancing.
“On one hand, you have the expectation of social distancing and making sure we’re keeping people safe by staying away from each other, and on the other hand we have the obligation to bring people into child care,” McKinnon said. “Also, we are making sure that we are providing distance learning for those kids who are there and making sure that the actual environment that the kids are in are spread out, properly cleaned and maintained from a sanitary perspective.”
McKinnon said the program goes beyond the child care staff. The school district has special education director Kelly Lessman, paraprofessionals, and licensed school nurses working with the program.
“We are honored and feel that we are able to have some means to step up and be a part of a creative solution during this critical time,” McKinnon said. “This is a challenging time for families. We have to move as the system moves to see how patient and flexible people have been for us to end up where we are. We’ve ended up in a really good spot.”
Lakes International Language Academy is also offering childcare services has approximately 40 children registered in the tier 1 child care program.
“Generally, it is going well and staff is taking great pains to keep kids social distancing,” Executive Director Shannon Peterson said. “On a daily basis, we are having around 20 kids show up. We have four different rooms with pre-K by themselves, kindergarten and first graders together, second and third graders together and fourth through sixth graders together. We are keeping the kids in very small groups.”
Transportation is provided through the Forest Lake Area Schools District and the school is following strict health safety guidelines.
“We take everybody’s temperature as they walk in the building. All of the parents are asked a series of questions about their children if they’ve been coughing, sniffling or anything. If it is happening, they are not allowed to stay,” Peterson said. “We take their temperature before they go home in the afternoon just in case they’ve developed something during the day. We want their parents to know right away.”
Peterson said their school nurse, Jill Rosenthal has been on the phone nearly every day with the Minnesota Department of Health for school nurses.
“The guidelines keep changing,” Peterson said. She noted that now all the staff will be fitted for cloth masks.
North Lakes Academy is also offering Tier 1 support.
