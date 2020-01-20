Elsie Vogel
History Columnist
In the late 1800s, about eight miles west of Forest Lake in an area meandering from Lino Lakes past Stacy, a very unique grass known as wire grass could be found growing abundantly in fields. The shiny, narrow grass reached about three feet high and grows best in boggy, shallow water meadows. Its fine, sharp edge can even cut a finger.
Wire grass uses
Just before the turn of the century, there was a factory in St. Paul called the American Grass Twine Factory. Experimentally, wire grass was used as binder twine to wrap around bundles of grain. However, the experiment didn’t produce the outcome as expected, since crickets in the fields ate the twine, which caused the bundles to burst open. At last another one use for the wire grass was found which had an impact on the people in this area for many years. It was discovered that this special grass could be transformed into beautiful, but very practical, carpets. The carpets became known as grass rugs. When they became popular, the twine company changed its name to the Crex Carpet Company and began making rugs and carpets.
Harvesting the grass
To harvest this grass, camps were established. The first was located in Linwood, with Camp No. 2, a smaller camp, south of that. The third camp was built in Columbus. Camps one and three were year-round camps, with the other two operating only in the summer.
John M. Gowan was foreman at Camp No. 1 from the early 1900s until 1919.
Art Anderson, who was employed at the camp from 1906 until 1908, said he earned $35 a month plus room and board. The room consisted of a bunkhouse where all the men slept.
Anderson recalled that the food prepared by the “cookie” — a cook — was pretty good. Those foods often included salt pork, potatoes, and lots of pastries.
The days consisted of 10 to 12 hours of work. Anderson was often up by 5 a.m. to drive two, and sometimes four, horses pulling a reaper.
After the Fourth of July, the grass was ready to cut with the reaper. Next, it was turned or flopped to dry, picked up with a gleaner, and into bundles. A wagon picked up the bundles and brought them into a stacking shed. The last step consisted of bailing the grass before it was hauled to the warehouse in town. The cut hay was brought into sheds, which were built on higher dry ground. These were called red sheds, which were nothing more than a roof on top of big timbers, and were vulnerable to the weather. In 1928, a bad storm blew down about 45 of them.
The wire grass was stored in sheds until it was time to press and bale. Wooden press baling was the first method. Steel press baling followed.
Each bale weighed from 250-300 pounds and were brought into Forest Lake and stored in a big warehouse before being shipped by train to the Crex Carpet Company in St. Paul. The long red warehouse became a familiar landmark between West Broadway Avenue and the railroad tracks.
Inventions
Problems in harvesting gave way to the need to create new pieces of equipment: bog shoes for horses. The horses used for work in the boggy meadow would sink down as they walked, which could mean the horses could be stuck. The blacksmith shop at the camp devised a different type of horse shoe for those horses: made of heavy pieces of wood with metal bands for fastening, the shoes kept the horses from sinking.
Flopping
One of the workers, Matt Hauble, invented a mechanical “flopper.” Formerly, the work of turning the grass to dry was done by hand with forks. Hauble’s new invention turned the grass mechanically rather than by hand to save time. He received no compensation for his invention.
Women also worked in the wire grass fields. During World War I, they replaced men who had gone to war. They usually worked on the flopping and binding crews. The grass was sharp, so all the workers wore gloves to protect their hands.
Stacking in camp three
Art Bergerson was associated with the wire grass camps from 1897 until 1918, including about 10 years as foreman at Camp No. 3. His family lived across the road from the camp and his son, Ray, still a local resident, told about the activities of the camp.
In addition to the local men who had worked at the wire grass camps, many came from other localities to help with the grass harvest. Lumberjacks came down from the north woods, and Archbishop Ireland of St. Paul sent immigrants up to Forest Lake to find work. There also were regulars who showed up every year.
There was a saying around town that there were three crews of “wire jacks” — one crew working, another one coming, and one going.
Crex Carpet Company
While Forest Lake and Wyoming were instrumental in harvesting and preparing wire grass for rug making, the main operation was officed in St. Paul.
R.L. Horan, St. Paul, was intimately involved with the managerial operations of Crex Carpet Company. R.L. started as a shipping clerk when he was 17 years old and worked his way up to the manager’s position. R.L. said the Crex Company employed from 300 to 400 people in the factory, which operated day and night. The finished rugs ranged in size from small throw rugs and hall runners to large 9-by-15-foot rugs.
Rueb Engler, a local resident, worked at Crex as a young man. He oiled and repaired machines for two winters. The wire grass was combed and dropped down a chute, where a wheel machine with finger-like extensions picked up the grass and spun string around the small bundles, making each bundle about the thickness of a pencil. Only the straight, perfect spears were acceptable. From here, the bundles were passed on to rug weaving machines.
Painted designs
How they turned these plain rugs into a thing of beauty was told by another well-known local business man, Harold Waldo, of Forest Lake Floral and Greenhouse. When he was a young boy, he liked to sit on the front steps of his family’s St. Paul house and watch the workers of the Crex Company walk by at the end of their day.
Workers were all different nationalities, including Hungarians, Germans, Italians and Austrians and other immigrant families who settled in the area.
The women usually worked on the weaving machines, and the men worked on the twine machines.
Harold’s father, Algernon H. Waldo, had a very special job. He not only drew the rug designs and cut out the stencils, but he painted the designs by hand. His domain was on the top floor of the block-long building. The work area was encircled by big barrels of colored paint of every shade and hue. Predominant colors used in the design of the rugs were blue, orange and yellow. Algernon’s first patterns were Greek and Roman designs painted just around the border. However, he eventually made full rug designs of flowers, diagonals, and even scenes. One scene used 10 different stencils. Mrs. Horan spoke of the “Betty Mae” design that was named after their daughter, which became a popular design.
Crex Rugs
Most families could afford the reversible grass rugs, since the rugs could be used all over the house — including in the front porch. They were easy to clean, because the sand sifted through, and the rugs were easy to pick up and shake out.
Jim Harley Sr., of Forest Lake, was a former rug salesman at the 14-story Wannamaker Department Store in New York. He recalled selling Crex carpets to wealthy customers. The women would store their heavy wool rugs for the summer and replace them with cool, colorful, Crex carpets until the fall. Most local families could afford the reversible grass rugs. Along with the bog shoes, these grass rugs are now a collector’s item.
So where has all the wire grass gone?
The wire grass could still be around the area. There were other Crex meadows in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Apparently the demise of the wire grass business was a matter of drainage. In 1934, Crex sold acres and acres of the land to the state, and as a result, the Carlos Avery Game Farm and Refuge center started. Wire grass harvesting was discontinued after 1937 in the area.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book, “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a former columnist at The Forest Lake Times.
