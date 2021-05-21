Forest Lake’s Town Ball team, the Brewers, are off to a rough start this spring.

The Brewers opened the season with a 4-1 loss to Baseball 365 on May 2, then rebounded nicely to defeat the Minneapolis Cobras by a 7-5 margin on May 8.

But the Brewers lost twice last week, dropping a 9-2 decision to the St. Anthony Hogs on Wednesday, May 12, before falling to the Isanti Redbirds on Sunday, May 16.

Forest Lake will hit the road to face the Minnetonka Millers on Thursday, May 20, then return to Schumacher Field to host the Lyon’s Pub Warriors on Sunday, May 23.

