For many years, Minnesota was my only home, and despite several moves across the Midwest region, I experienced a fairly consistent culture outside of a few strange lifestyle and lingo differences.
When I first moved out to Southern California for a summer internship, I quickly realized that life in the L.A. area came with its own subculture. Some of it confounded me, like Daisy Dukes and 80-year-old women sporting a vibrant shade of purple all over their hair. Some of the cultural differences made me grimace, like vaping — back when it was first thought to be healthy and cool — and kale salads, which I still protest, hoping someday they will be designated unhealthy too. It’s currently the land of non-medical fluid IVs to get over hangovers faster and oxygen bars, as if somehow we are incapable of living without a pit stop to either place.
Despite the often crazy and strange ways of life I found in the subculture of Southern California, there was one thing I found that I fell in love with and stuck with me: the music. Imagine driving along the Pacific Coast Highway with windows rolled down, the tendrils of the salty ocean misting through the air as you watch the waves crash against the rocks and dolphins jump in the distance. That was my life for a stretch of time, and it was key for me to find the perfect tunes for that stretch of highway I often drove. There were the obvious classics, like The Beach Boys, Red Hot Chili Peppers and — in the area where I was living, especially — The Eagles, whose song “Hotel California” was rumored to be about the old mental institution turned college campus where many of my friends attended. There were many more modern artists I found, though, and if there’s one underrated band that defines an entire generation of California sound, it’s the indie band Rooney.
Rooney’s sun-fused and seaside punk pop offered a new brand of California hits to the millennial generation. The Weezer-meets-Beach Boys band hit its stride in the early 2000s, playing at the California music festival Coachella and NYC’s CBGB, and its catchy hit “I’m Shakin’” was featured in the popular teenage drama “The O.C.” While the band put out albums after that which consistently were received as mediocre — some of them deservedly so, others not — the fans still came out like a tidal wave this year for the group’s 20th anniversary tour, four years after the last release of an album.
While its self-titled debut album was what caught my attention, the perfected pop sound of sunny coastal vibes (“I Can’t Get Enough”) with a hint of punk rock (“Not in My House”) in the band’s 2010 album “Eureka” is what hooked me.
It’s an ironically upbeat album in tempo and sound, grounded in the frustrations stemming from success. While some songs are just venting over broken relationships and missed opportunities, there are others that play with the positive spin the tempo would suggest.
“Holdin’ On” places its stake in the sand of staying true to your style following the band’s alleged frustrations while attached to a record label (“And every day, I could feel/Something missing, I went home to get a record deal/And my mother said, “You’re theirs ‘til you’re dead/To them it’s just another meal/ Now I’m fat with regret/I’m placing my bet on me”).
“You’re What I’m Looking For” sings of finding love following a bad breakup (“I met you at a time in my life/When I was lost, when I was down/And every hope had hit the ground ... When I look at you my troubles all go away/I’m someone new, it feels just like a new day”).
“Eureka’s” true strengths lie in its production of the album itself: the perfect blend of bouncy drum beats, electric guitar riffs, undertones of trumpets and piano, synthesizers, and harmonies with catchy melodies.
If you’re looking for a pick-me-up amidst the dreary winter days while dreaming of driving between the mountains and the sea, put on Rooney’s “Eureka.” And if you’re actually in California driving the coast, blast the album on your speakers and roll down your windows to impress the locals with your California music prowess.
