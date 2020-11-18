Gov. Walz announces "dial back"
Gov. Tim Walz announced a new wave of restrictions in a “dial back” order Wednesday, Nov. 18 after COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed across Minnesota, which will begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and last for four weeks, until Dec. 18.
Forced closures of businesses will include gyms and fitness studios, including yoga, martial arts, and dance studios; indoor entertainment venues; and public pools or recreation centers. Restaurants will be forced to go to take-out or delivery only as the new restrictions have closed all indoor and outdoor dining options. Youth and adult organized sports, wedding receptions, other celebrations, and private parties are not allowed under the new order.
Places of worship, religious services, and wedding and funeral services are all still allowed under the new order. Places of business that are allowed to operate under standard COVID-19 safety protocols include beauty salons and personal care services, schools and child care providers, grocery stores, and other retail stores.
The governor’s dial back order comes at an exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. It took 29 weeks for Minnesota to reach 100,000 cases. It took just 6 weeks after that to reach another 100,000 cases, and it’s projected that in just less than three weeks, a new 100,000 cases will be added to the total. That would be 200,000 new cases in 9 weeks, compared to the first 29 weeks.
“We’re at a point in this pandemic that the decisions we make now will have huge repercussions,” Walz said in his address to the state on Wednesday evening.
Right now in the metro area, 647 of 693 critical care beds (93%) are in use. Across the eastern half of Minnesota, over 90% of critical care beds are in use, and all regions of Minnesota are trending towards reaching full capacity.
Walz stressed that it isn’t just the lack of beds themselves that’s of concern, it’s the growing number of health care workers who are unavailable to perform their jobs due to getting exposed to the virus or contracting the virus, or having to take care of family members who get the virus. Walz stressed that according to the states’ data, the majority of the healthcare workers are getting sick due to community spread.
“The one thing we’ve got to preserve is those care providers, and that’s by the behaviors that we exhibit,” Walz said.
Just several weeks ago, while neighboring states were in the top four of fastest-growing infection rates per capita in the nation, Minnesota ranked 21st. Now Minnesota is in the top 10, and Walz said that it’s largely due to community spread.
“One third of folks getting infected are coming from sources they don’t know. That’s very dangerous. If we can’t test and if we can’t isolate, the spread exponentially grows,” Walz said.
Walz also addressed his sympathy to business owners who will be feeling the impact of his “pause,” and pleaded for federal government support in the form of a stimulus package.
“To all Minnesotans who are struggling to get by, I know this pandemic is devastating. This pandemic is not fair. …We need U.S. congress, the current administration and incoming administration to work together to come up with a plan to help us on this. This is unanimously agreed upon in a bi-partisan manner amongst the 50 governors,” Walz said. “I will continue to fight for that both here at the state level and at the federal level.”
“We can do this, Minnesota. We can get this right. We can save lives. By the time those trees are budding, and the bats are cracking, we’ve whipped this thing. …If we don’t get this right, this drags on. If we don’t get it right, there’s going to be Minnesotans like the 3,000 plus who won’t enjoy that twins game,” Walz said.
More information about restrictions and the state response can be found at staysafe.mn.gov/
