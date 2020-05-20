Gov. Tim Walz announced in an online address on Wednesday, May 20 that salons and restaurants will be able open on June 1 in an update to the current Stay Safe MN order, what Walz says is phase two of reopening the economy in Minnesota.
Restaurants and bars will be allowed to open for outside dining options and said that salons and barbershops will be allowed a "measured" approach to reopening.
Walz doubled down on his decisions to control the closing and slow reopening of the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying, "These health guidelines are not an impediment to opening the economy; they're the key to opening the economy...Consumers are going to make the choice and go back where it’s safe. It’s our choice on how we act that will impact others health."
Walz used the analogy of keeping the "pot" of the virus "at a simmer," and cautioning that not following the guidelines could lead to a "boiling point" of a surge that the healthcare system would not be able to handle.
