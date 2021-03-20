FL girls hockey began section play Tuesday
The Forest Lake girls hockey team held a team meeting after its 1-2 start this season.
“At that meeting, we whittled things down to five team goals,” coach Andy Richardson said. “The last goal we had was winning a [Suburban East] Conference championship. That may have seemed lofty at the time, but this team proved they were worthy of that goal.”
The Rangers did indeed rebound from their stumbling start to give themselves a chance to claim the SEC title. They avenged their season-opening 8-1 loss to Stillwater by playing the Ponies to a 4-4 overtime draw, then won nine straight league contests to lift themselves into a tie for the top spot.
That streak included a thrilling 4-3 overtime win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, March 9, and a 5-1 victory at Woodbury two days later.
But Forest Lake fell just short of claiming the league title after playing Cretin-Derham Hall to a 2-2 tie on Saturday, March 13. That draw gave the Rangers a 14-2-2 record in SEC action, and their 30 points were one shy of Stillwater’s 15-2-1 record and 31 points.
“The thing that disappoints me is that this team didn’t get the championship I feel they deserve,” Richardson said. “They don’t take shifts off. Everyone back checks and does the little things you need to win. That’s why we’ve won eight 1-goal games and have won three games in overtime.
“They do what they need to do to win, and it makes them a fun team to coach.”
Forest Lake needed a late rally to claim the OT win over White Bear Lake on Tuesday. Despite junior Erin Brown’s goal late in the second period, the Rangers found themselves trailing after the Bears scored just 33 seconds into the third.
Senior Sami Boerboom retied the game at the 7:30 mark, and junior Sammie Hayek scored on a penalty shot at 13:27 to give her team a lead before White Bear Lake forced the extra period with a power-play goal with just 47 seconds left in regulation.
At 5:30 of overtime, senior Katie Stanius provided the game-winner.
“The girls dug down really deep to win this game,” Richardson said. “White Bear Lake tied the game with a 6-on-3 in the final seconds of regulation, but we found a way to win in overtime. It just shows the grit of these girls, because they just don’t ever stop working.
“After that game we congratulated the girls for keeping alive their hopes for a conference title. We wouldn’t have had a chance to win the title on Saturday without the win on Tuesday.”
Forest Lake kept its dreams alive thanks to three goals in the first period of a 5-1 victory at Woodbury two days later. Junior CC Walesheck, sophomore Malia McKinnon and sophomore Hailey Stanius netted the first-period goals, with Boerboom scoring in the second and junior Jennarae Bateman closing the scoring in the third.
Sophomore Adria Haley stopped all but one of the 13 shots she faced in goal to claim the victory.
Stillwater won its final regular-season game on Friday, March 12, so Forest Lake entered Saturday’s home contest against Cretin-Derham Hall knowing it needed to win to earn its share of the SEC title.
The Raiders scored the only goal of the first period, but senior Rachel Golnitz and freshman Sami Pool scored less than three minutes apart in the second period to give the Rangers a lead.
CDH retied the game just 1:39 into the final period, and while both teams had chances to win at the end of regulation and in overtime, the Rangers could not find the goal they needed to earn the victory.
Richardson said one bright spot is that his team now can turn its attention to the Class 2A Section 7 tournament. The Rangers are the No. 2 seed and opened with a contest against the Norther Tier Stars on Tuesday, March 16, that was not completed before press time.
With a win in that contest, Forest Lake would return to the ice on Thursday, March 18, to host the winner of the game between Grand Rapids and the Duluth North Stars. The winner of that contest will play in the section title game on Saturday, March 20.
“It’s good that our season isn’t done,” Richardson said. “We’ve earned a good seed in sections, so we hope to just keep moving forward.”
