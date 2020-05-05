The state is asking residents to complete the 2020 census information for their home if they have not yet done so.
Completing the census ensures Minnesota gets its proper share of funding for schools, health care, emergency services, rural and farm assistance, roads, and more.
Minnesota receives more than $15 billion a year in public funding based on census information. An undercount would mean communities around the state do not get a full share of funding for the next 10 years.
The census also will determine Minnesota’s representation in Congress. Minnesota currently has eight seats in Congress based on information from the 2010 census.
Completing the census now reduces the work volunteers will need to do later to ensure everyone is counted.
The census asks only for basic information such as age, sex and race for all people living in a household. It does not ask for sensitive information like social security numbers, immigration status, or bank accounts.
The census also is safe and private: federal law prohibits Census Bureau employees from sharing personal census information.
Residents can complete the census by logging on at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020.
