Compost Site open 4 days per week
Republic Services will continue trash and recycling pickup and have set up guidelines for their services in response to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.
The most important consideration is that drivers are not authorized to leave their vehicle to pick up waste that is outside the refuse cart.
Republic began its yard waste removal programs the week of April 20.
The city’s Compost Site, located at 20001 Forest Boulevard North, opened on April 11. Forest Lake residents can drop off leaves/grass clippings and brush up to 3 inches in diameter at no charge after showing proof of residency.
The open hours for the Compost Site are Monday and Wednesday from 1:30 to 7 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The Compost Site is scheduled to switch to summer hours on June 2.
For updated information on Republic Services, visit www.republicservices.com/.
