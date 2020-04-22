They called it the Republic School: School District #59 in Columbus. Photographs of it in the Anoka County Historical Society collections indicate this school had two different buildings over the course of its history. One was used from about 1890 until sometime in the 1930s, then replaced with a new building, visible in the background of the other two photographs. While the older building was taller, the 1930s replacement brought nicer windows and a porch. From information on the photographs, we know the names of at least two teachers who worked at this school: Ruth Modie, who taught during the 1920s, and Andrew Grubbs, who taught there for at least the 1937-1938 school year.
Additional records about the school shed more light on administration of the school. There are three ledgers which document more administrative aspects of the school’s existence, including a ledger (possibly a clerk’s book), dated 1913-1919; an accounting ledger for the years 1911-1917, listing who was paid by the school, how much, and why; and another accounting ledger for the 1937-1943 years. Although the exact year the school closed is unknown, it would likely have been during the period of school consolidation during the 1950s-1960s, when a booming population brought on the need for new, larger schools throughout Anoka County.
As is the case with many rural schools, the Anoka County Historical Society has several pictures of students gathered outside, either paused in their play or taking a formal group photograph. Unfortunately, the historical society does not have interior photographs of the building, or of the students in class, which is common of rural schools. Not only did photographs take more time and effort during the period when this school was open, but it is easy to forget to take pictures of everyday things.
It may take unusual circumstances, like those we are all currently living through, to make us stop and think about what is normal, and how would someone learn of the history without its documentation? If someone a century from now wanted to look back and know what a classroom from Columbus Elementary School looked like in 2020, would there be any photographs around for them to look at? Is there anything to document the unusual (and likely canceled in-class) school year that children are experiencing today, any schooling that parents might be doing at home?
Think about documenting what your life looks like, both now in unusual circumstances, and (hopefully) what “normal” and everyday look like once the pandemic has passed.
Audra Hilse is from the Anoka County Historical Society.
