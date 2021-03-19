The Forest Lake wrestling team advanced to the Class 3A Section 7 team championship match against Anoka on Saturday, March 13.
And since the Rangers had lost a dual match to the Tornadoes just a week earlier, something had to change. So coach Joe Kunshier and his staff revamped the Forest Lake lineup.
“I think both teams did not show one another everything we had [when we wrestled] the first time,” he said. “We knew we had to shuffle the lineup to give ourselves a chance to win.”
The change to the Forest Lake lineup from the first meet with Anoka, which took place on March 5, was not a small one: Starting at 145 pounds, the Rangers who had wrestled in the first meeting competed at the next higher weight class up until 195 pounds, where stalwart senior Tyler Raway remained.
While the rematch result was a narrow 31-28 loss, Kunshier said the match played out very differently from the first meeting between the two schools.
“I really feel the match between us and Anoka was the match for the Super Section title,” he said. “We had a chance, but we just couldn’t finish it.”
The strategy appeared to pay dividends when junior Daniel VanAcker and senior Logan Collins, who in the first match against the Tornadoes had lost at 145 and 152, respectively, collected back-to-back decisions at 152 and 160 to give the Rangers a 19-17 lead.
Then freshman Mark Rendl, who had lost in the first meeting at 170, registered a pin at 182 to make the score 25-21.
“Logan Collins had a big win at 152; he beat a kid that had beaten us the first time around,” Kunshier said. “We moved up Mark Rendl to 182, and he got a huge pin for us. We knew we had to do something unexpected to win, and Rendl did that for us.”
Raway’s major decision at 195 made the score 29-21, but Anoka collected a major decision and a pin in the final two weight classes to claim the section title.
Forest Lake, the No. 2 seed in Section 7, had advanced to the finals with a 43-21 win over third-seeded Coon Rapids at home on Thursday, March 11. In that match the Rangers won seven of the first eight weight classes to build a 31-3 lead and cruise to the victory.
One of the biggest wins in that match came at 145, where senior Cole Decker scored a takedown just before the final buzzer to beat Dalan Jones 5-4.
“Decker came through and beat a kid who was a state qualifier last year, and that was a huge win for him,” Kunshier said. “After that match, we could breathe a little bit.”
After beating Forest Lake on Saturday, Anoka defeated Section 8 champ Willmar 36-24 in a first-round state match, lifting the Tornadoes into the state semifinals. That result may have confirmed Kunshier’s feeling that his team’s match with Anoka was for the Super Section title. But the Rangers must put that thought – and the loss itself – aside as they prepare for the section individual meet.
“It can be hard to come off a win in the team competition and get ready for individuals, too,” Kunshier said. “A lot of these guys are veterans who have been in the state tournament before. I think, because of the loss to Anoka, they’re going to be more motivated to do well individually.”
Forest Lake hosted the first round of the Class A Section 7 tournament on Wednesday, March 17, but the results were not available at press time. The two wrestlers at each weight class who reached the section title match advanced to the championship match, and a potential state tournament berth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.