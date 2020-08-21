The Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City is hosting a luminary bag only for the Chisago County Relay For Life on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The luminaries will be lit along the front west sidewalk of the church, located at 1 Summit Ave., from 7-9 p.m.

Luminaries will be sold during the event to honor or remember someone who has had cancer.

Attendees are expected to follow social distancing and mask requirements.

The rain date is Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the same time and place.

More information is at relayforlife.org/chisagomn.

