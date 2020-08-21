The Chisago Lake Lutheran Church in Center City is hosting a luminary bag only for the Chisago County Relay For Life on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The luminaries will be lit along the front west sidewalk of the church, located at 1 Summit Ave., from 7-9 p.m.
Luminaries will be sold during the event to honor or remember someone who has had cancer.
Attendees are expected to follow social distancing and mask requirements.
The rain date is Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the same time and place.
More information is at relayforlife.org/chisagomn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.