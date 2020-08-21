Incumbents largely successful in primary
Incumbent Rep. Tom Emmer easily defeated Patrick Munro in the 6th Congressional District Republican primary, according to unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office. With all 281 precincts reporting, Emmer had received 30,654 votes, or 87.15% of votes counted. Munro received 4,518, or 12.85%. In the general election Emmer will face DFL candidate (and Forest Lake resident) Tawnja Zahradka.
Incumbent Pete Stauber will remain the Republican candidate for the 8th Congressional District Republican primary after soundly defeating challenger Harry Welty. Stauber came in with 93.75% of the votes at 39,060, while Welty solicited 6.25% with 2,606 votes. Stauber will face DFL challenger Quinn Nystrom and Grassroots candidate Judith Schwartzbacker in the general election.
Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen will once again go head-to-head this November in a battle for Anoka County’s 6th District commissioner seat in what is essentially a rematch of the special election that took place in February. Incumbent Reinert edged Hansen by about 3.4%, totaling 2,999 votes to Hansen’s 2,783. Kevin Ryan came in third with 8.4% of the votes.
Incumbent Anne Neu will remain the Republican candidate for Minnesota House of Representatives District 32B after defeating challenger Joelle Walmsley, bringing in 1,559 votes or more than 80% of the vote. Neu will face Democratic candidate Katie Malchow in the general election.
Ann Mozey defeated Chuck Fitzer with over 91% of the vote to represent the Democratic party in the District 39A state representative election. Mozey took home 3,260 votes while Fitzer took home 314. Mozey will face incumbent Bob Dettmer in the general election.
Josiah Hill defeated Brian D. Hile with nearly 87% of the vote to represent the Democratic party in District 39’s state senate election. Hill solicited 7,188 votes, compared to Hile’s 1,080. Hill will face incumbent Karin Housely in the general election.
