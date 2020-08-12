Editor’s note: Due to court order, absentee ballots will continue to be accepted after election day, and thus the final tally will not be made available until later. Election results can change due to delayed absentee ballots.

Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen will once again go head-to-head this November in a battle for Anoka County's Sixth District Commissioner seat in what is essentially a rematch of the special election that took place in February. With 17 out of 17 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, not counting some absentee ballots, incumbent Reinert came in at 2,885 votes. Reinert edged Hansen, who came in at 2,634 votes. Kevin Ryan came in third with 509 votes. 


 		Cindy Hansen2,63443.70%
 Kevin Ryan5098.44%
 Jeff Reinert2,88547.86%

