Editor’s note: Due to court order, absentee ballots will continue to be accepted after election day, and thus the final tally will not be made available until later. Election results can change due to delayed absentee ballots.
Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen will once again go head-to-head this November in a battle for Anoka County's Sixth District Commissioner seat in what is essentially a rematch of the special election that took place in February. With 17 out of 17 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, not counting some absentee ballots, incumbent Reinert came in at 2,885 votes. Reinert edged Hansen, who came in at 2,634 votes. Kevin Ryan came in third with 509 votes.
|Cindy Hansen
|2,634
|43.70%
|Kevin Ryan
|509
|8.44%
|Jeff Reinert
|2,885
|47.86%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.