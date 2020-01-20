Absentee voting open
Minnesota voters will have the opportunity to participate in the presidential nomination primary on March 3. This is Minnesota’s part in the national political party process of major political parties selecting their nominees for president. While Minnesota currently has four major parties, only the Democratic-Farmer-Labor and Republican parties have elected to participate in this year’s nomination primary.
Registered voters will be able to vote at their polling place on the primary day, or by absentee ballot in the 46 days prior to the primary day. The ballot is specific to the party of the voter’s choice, and if a voter refuses to select a party, they will not be able to vote in the presidential nomination primary.
Those who wish to vote absentee may apply online to have a ballot sent to them after Jan. 17. The application is found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website at mnvotes.org. This site serves as a voter information portal and provides information on how and where to vote in any upcoming election. It is also where to update voter registration information, such as address or name changes. These changes must be made before Feb. 11 to be pre-registered, or can be made on the day voters go to the polls.
Washington County will offer five locations for absentee voting for the presidential nomination primary. The following locations will be open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday, Feb. 29,, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
• Cottage Grove Service Center, 13000 Ravine Parkway in Cottage Grove;
• Headwaters Service Center, 19955 Forest Road N., Forest Lake;
• Oakdale City Hall, 1584 Hadley Ave. N., Oakdale;
• Washington County Government Center, 14949 62nd St. N., Stillwater;
• R.H. Stafford Library, Lower Level, 8595 Central Park Place, Woodbury.
Direct absentee voting, in which voters may vote absentee and place their ballots directly into the tabulator, begins Feb. 25 at the remote locations listed above.
Sample ballots will be posted soon on the county’s website at co.washington.mn.us.
