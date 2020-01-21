While more Minnesotans are now REAL ID ready, there are still about 3.7 million Minnesota license holders who will need to decide if they need a REAL ID or other acceptable form of identification before the federal deadline of Oct. 1, 2020. A REAL ID card or passport will be necessary to board a domestic flight or enter federal facilities beginning Oct. 1.
“This is good progress, but there are still many Minnesotans who will need a REAL ID come Oct. 1, 2020,” Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie said in a press release. “Don’t wait. If you want a REAL ID to fly later this year, apply for one now, and make sure you have everything you need before you visit an office.”
The best way to make sure applicants for a REAL ID or other license type have everything they need before they visit a driver’s license office is to pre-apply online at drive.mn.gov. This feature allows Minnesotans to enter a significant portion of their application online, reducing the time they spend in the office. It also lists the required documents for each license type so applicants can have all necessary documents ready when they visit their local office.
REAL ID Required Documents
Minnesotans are required to provide additional documentation when applying for a REAL ID, compared to a standard driver’s license or ID card.
A person must provide the following in person when applying:
• One document proving identity, date of birth and legal presence in the United States.
• If the name on the identity document is not the same as a person’s current name, a name change document must be submitted.
• One document proving social security number.
• If you have not updated your name change with the Social Security Administration, you must do so prior to applying for a Real ID.
• Two different documents proving current residency in Minnesota.
• Must have applicant’s current legal name and current address in Minnesota. A P.O. Box will not suffice as proof of current residency in Minnesota.
Applicants must provide original documents or documents certified by the agency that issued them. Laminated documents will not be accepted. Digital documents shown on your phone or other electronic device will also not be accepted. A full list of accepted documentation is on the REAL ID website.
Early renewal available
Any eligible Minnesotan can apply for a REAL ID now, but there is a fee in addition to the standard cost of the license or ID card. It depends on how early you renew. Costs are $2 for a renewal up to 17 months before expiration, $4 for a renewal 18-29 months before expiration, or $6 for a renewal more than 29 months before expiration. When renewing early, four years will be added to the license or ID card’s original expiration date, so while an early renewal will cost a little more, the license or ID card will be valid for a longer period of time. The early renewal option is only for those who renewed their Minnesota driver’s license or ID card before REAL IDs were available on Oct. 1, 2018. Their licenses must also expire after the full enforcement date of Oct. 1, 2020.
“Very simply, if you don’t have the proper identification, you won’t be getting on an airplane in October,” Minnesota District 39A Rep. Bob Dettmer said in a press release. “The turnaround process for obtaining a new driver’s license could be slow, so the sooner people can start this process the better.”
