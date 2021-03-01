Silvera 0225

Forest Lake junior Jordan Silvera is about to claim a pin in his 285-pound match against White Bear Lake’s Zachary Carnes on Saturday, Feb. 20.

 Submitted photo

The Rangers won four matches in convincing fashion last week, starting with a 78-0 win over North St. Paul on Thursday, Feb. 18.

In that match senior Tyler Raway claimed the 125th win of his career.

The Rangers also mashed Mahtomedi 65-6 that evening, then claimed blowout wins over South St. Paul (60-18) and White Bear Lake (77-3) two days later.

