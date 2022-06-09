Girls place second, boys third, in Section 7AAA, with individuals headed for state
Freshman Norah Hushagen swept the distance races to help lead the Forest Lake girls track and field team to a runner-up finish in the Section 7AAA meet on June 1 and 3 at Forest Lake Area High School.
The Rangers finished with 109 points to finish second behind Blaine (118) in the team standings. Anoka was close behind in third place with 105 points.
“I think it was a pretty successful meet,” Rangers coach Shane Swanberg said.
For the girls, Forest Lake will send a total of six athletes to the inaugural Class AAA state meet. The Rangers earned four individual entries and also qualified its 4x400 relay for state, which is scheduled for June 9 and June 11 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
Hushagan, who finished sixth in the state cross-country meet in the fall, crossed the finish line in 5:16.38 to outdistance teammate Isabel Castilleja (5:20.23) for the top spot.
Both advanced to state, which is reserved for the top two finishers in each event and any others who eclipse the state qualifying standard.
Hushagan also prevailed in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:57.11, winning by a wide margin over runner-up Isabel Grant (11:40.54) of Andover. Grant edged Forest Lake seventh-grader and third-place finisher Molly McCarthy (11:41.29) for the second state bid in the event.
“Molly was really impressive — just a second away from going to state — which would have been pretty cool for a seventh-grader,” Swanberg said.
Junior Ellie Hanowski also delivered a strong showing for the Rangers while winning the 800 meters in a time of 2:14.87, bettering her own school record set in the conference meet a week earlier.
Hanowski also led of Forest Lake’s 4x200 relay team that finished second in a time of 4:03.63, more than a second behind the winning team from Blaine (4:02.39). Ella Niznik, Kylie Woods and Annabelle Stang filled out the relay for the Rangers.
There were also some narrow misses for Forest Lake. In addition to the third-place finish by McCarthy in the 3,200, Niznik placed third in the 800 meters and Anna Strupp lost a tie-breaker to finish third in the discus.
Niznik turned in a time of 2:17.26 to finish about half a second behind second-place finisher Shalom Sulungaine (2:16.70) of Blaine to prevent the Rangers from gaining two entries in the 800.
It was even closer for Strupp, a senior who tied Anoka’s Lydia Lakanen for second place after both finished with a distance of 108-5. Linaya Tubbs of Centennial won the event at 112-9.
Strupp, however, lost the tie-breaker that is determined by each athlete’s second-best throw. Lakanen’s next longest effort was 104-3, compared to 102-11 for Strupp.
“You usually don’t see (tie-tiebreaker), but it does happen,” Swanberg said.
Isabella Maloney wasn’t far behind for the Rangers while placing fifth in the discus with a distance of 104-3.
Senior Annika Gunderson has been among the top performers for the Rangers this season, but fell short of state after placing fourth in the pole vault with a height of 10-7.
The school record holder at 11-6, Gunderson would have needed to exceed that to finish among the top two as Kennedy Martinson (12-1) of Coon Rapids and Sofia Condon (11-10) of Anoka each surpassed the previous section record of 11-9.
Gunderson has been hampered by a hip flexor late in the season, but Swanberg felt the state qualifying standard was within reach.
“The number was 11-1, which she’s done before, but being hurt affected her ability to do that,” Swanberg said.“We’ve been banged up this whole season.
“Even competing without them or limiting what they did, we still took second by nine points. I was impressed with how the team was resilient.”
VanAcker leads boys
Andover edged Blaine 153-151 for the team title on day two of the Section 7AAA meet, while the Rangers followed in third with 124 points.
But Forest Lake qualified three relays and added six individual entries for the state meet.
“It mostly kind of went as planned,” Richardson said.
“We definitely had some really good performances and we’re sending a lot of guys to state. It went pretty well.”
Senior Daniel VanAcker won the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races for the Rangers and also anchored the first-place 4x400 relay — one of three section champion relay teams for the Rangers.
VanAcker, a University of Minnesota recruit, turned in a winning time of 4:21.05 in the 1,600 and set a school record while winning the 3,200 in a time of 9:11.85. Runner-up Gabriel Birkmeier (9:36.40) of Andover trailed VanAcker by 24 seconds in the two-mile race.
It was a closer race in the 1,600, but VanAcker finished more than three seconds ahead of Birkmeier (4:24.64) to claim the title in that event.
VanAcker also joined Reid Olson, Jacob Mayer and Nicholas Bartlett to win the 4x400 relay in a school record time of 3:20.99, nearly two seconds ahead of the runner-up team from Andover (3:22.76).
The Rangers also broke school and section records while prevailing in the 4x200 relay. Gavin Rustad, Bartlett, Olson and Cole Brisbois finished with winning time of 1:28.12. Andover also bettered the previous Section 7AA record of 1:29.56 while placing second in a time of 1:29.06.
Rustad, Brisbois, Bartlett and Westin Hoyt added a victory in the 4x100 relay with a section record time of 42.49, just ahead of the runner-up team from Blaine (42.68).
Brisbois also placed second in the 100 meters with a time of 10.90, just ahead of third-place finisher Dmarzhay Johnson (10.92) of Coon Rapids. Jeremiah Chanzu won the event in a time of 10.84.
Mayer also qualified for state with a second-place showing in the 400 meters with a time of 50.61, less than a second behind winner Caden Wheeler (49.77) of Andover.
The Rangers will also be represented at state in two field events.
Theodore Carey won the triple jump to qualify for state — a reward that wasn’t secured until his final jump.
“There were not any huge surprises, but the one who had to overcome was Tad in the triple jump,” Richardson said.
Carey ranked third until unleashing a 44-2 1/4 effort that moved him to the top of the podium with a new personal best by nearly two feet.
He also added a fourth-place finish in the long jump (21-3 1/4) and teammate Luke Heald wasn’t far behind in seventh place at 20-9 1/2.
Bartlett finished second in the long jump to qualify for state with a distance 21-10 1/2, which he achieved on his fourth and final jump.
“Nick kind of did the same thing,” Richardson said. “He missed his jumps in the finals because he was running relays.”
The section meet performance creates optimism for the Rangers at state, with strong scoring potential from the majority of its entries.
“We’ve got high expectations and we’re looking to make finals and do damage in the finals,” Richardson said. “We’re not just happy to be there. We want to do some damage this week.”
