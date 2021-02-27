Forest Lake football coach Sam Ferraro has had some well-meaning fans offer insight into the history of the program.
But this year Ferraro has embraced the motto “Season of Change” with the goal of creating a new culture for the Rangers.
“People tell me, ‘In the past …’ and I usually respond, ‘Stop right there,’” he said. “We haven’t won in 20 years, so let’s change what we have done.”
Ferraro admits that his #SeasonOfChange hashtag has taken on a different meaning this season, when the MSHSL in August voted to move football to the spring, then decided two weeks ago to return it to an abbreviated fall schedule.
“Forest Lake hasn’t had a winning season since 2000, so originally this was going to be the season where we changed things and had a winning program,” he said. “Now, dealing with COVID-19, it means something else. We don’t know if the schedule is going to change. We have to be ready for change and overcome any adversity that we might face.”
One bit of adversity was the tiny two-week window the MSHSL afforded teams to prepare for their opener, which in Forest Lake’s case will be played at Tartan on Friday, Oct. 9.
“Since I’ve been here, as a whole, this is the most prepared we have been,” Ferraro said. “We were ready going into the summer, and we put a lot of time and effort into making sure kids know the plays. I think the kids know more about what’s going on than they have in the past.”
On offense, the Rangers need to find replacements at quarterback and running back, as well as on the offensive line. Senior Caleb Kasa is expected to start at QB, while junior Cole Brisbois will see action at running back while also possibly taking snaps on defense.
Senior Connor Brust is one of the few returnees on the offensive line, while Ferraro said fellow senior Ethan Zimmerman improved during the offseason and should help Brust lead that unit.
Senior Austin Bergum, a two-year starter at wide receiver, is joined by seniors Slade Heald, a track athlete who returns after not playing football last fall, and Andrew Sykora.
“We’ll have five or six receivers rotating in throughout the game,” Ferraro said.
Defensively, the Rangers lost their defensive line as well as a pair of defensive backs. Junior Charlie Peterson is expected to quarterback the defense from his safety position, while senior Tyler Raway will anchor the linebacker core. Senior Dylan Simmons hopes to provide stability as Forest Lake gains experience on the defensive front.
Ferraro said the biggest change for this team has been its attitude, an important first step in recapturing the successes from past decades.
“For example, I had no idea they were having some captains’ practices,” he said. “They knew the rules didn’t allow me to be involved with them in some parts of the summer, so they were doing it themselves. One day I was in the parking lot, and I saw them – and they had 40 or 50 kids out there.
“So when the season got canceled, that was disappointing. Now I’m happy the season is back, because these kids will have a chance to be rewarded for all the work they’ve put into it.”
And the Rangers have indeed embraced this is a “Season of Change.”
“Whether we want it or not, we know things – our schedule, the season – could change,” Ferraro said. “Our kids are so ready to play, they are embracing it. We get six games, so let’s play them as well as we can.”
