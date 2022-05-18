Forest Lake boys and girls advance to True Team state track meet
On Tuesday, May 10, the same day it ended a long home-meet drought by hosting a meet for the first time in two decades, the Forest Lake boys and girls track and field team checked off another notable achievement while qualifying for its first True Team state meet - the boys, their first since 2009, the girls, since 2015.
The Ranger boys outdistanced runner-up Blaine 1,010.5-952.5 to win the nine-team True Team Section 5AAA meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Forest Lake High School. Cambridge-Isanti followed in third place with 770 points. Blaine also finished second in the paper meet to advance as one of the four wild cards for the True Team state meet, which is scheduled for Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School.
“It was awesome. It was super fun,” Rangers coach Andy Richardson said. “We kind of knew we had a good team and we set that as a goal this year. It was the first time we really put together our full lineup and we had a ton of good performances. It really shows how much depth we have as a team.”
Forest Lake flashed strength at the top with seven individual first-place finishes and two victories in relays out of the 18 events contested, but the Rangers also filled in with the depth required to excel in the True Team format.
Senior Cole Brisbois claimed the 100- (10.97) and 200-meter (22.29) titles and the Rangers placed three runners among the top four in the 400 meters, led by junior Jacob Mayer with a winning time of 50.56. Senior Nicholas Bartlett (52.27) and freshman Josh Henderson (53.10) followed in second and fourth. Mayer also contributed a second-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:01.94.
Forest Lake also excelled in the distance events, led by senior Daniel VanAcker. The University of Minnesota recruit won the 1,600 meters in 4:29.08 and also prevailed in the 3,200 meters with a time of 9:28.04 — more than 25 seconds ahead of the runner-up finisher.
“He was holding back and setting the pace in the mile and in the two-mile he was running more conservatively,” Richardson said.
It was a busy and productive night even before VanAcker anchored Forest Lake’s winning 4x400 relay team (3:28.14) that finished more than two seconds ahead of Spring Lake Park (3:30.24).
“He ran 50 seconds after running the mile and two-mile,” Richardson said.
The Rangers also won the 4x200 relay and finished second in the 4x800 relay.
An injury led to a ninth-place finish in the 4x100 relay, but the Rangers finished to squeeze at least a few points out of the event. It was one of the few hiccups in the meet, but the team rallied quickly with a strong showing in the 400.
“He pulled up and hopped across the line so we scored four (points) instead of zero,” Richardson said. “In the very next event we finished first, second and fourth, so something went wrong and the very next event we picked it up.”
The field events also produced plenty of points. Bartlett (20-4 1/4), who competed in four events, and fellow senior Theodore Carey (20-3 1/2) finished 1-2 in the long jump while senior Jack Keis won the triple jump in 41-7.
Senior Emmanuel Latawiec and Henderson each cleared 5-8 to finish fourth and sixth in the high jump.
Junior Ethan Lincoln-Montanari tied for fourth in the shot put with a toss of 45-9 1/2 while junior Trystian Miller took fourth in the discus at 130-7.
“Coming into this year we knew we were going to be really good on the track from what we were returning,” Richardson said. “In the field on the jumps we had a couple studs in the long and triple, but the question mark was in our throws. Blaine had a couple monsters in the shot and discus, but Ethan placed fourth in the shot and the other guys threw PRs and seasons bests to counter what they had in those events. Those guys stepped up big time. Then Miller threw 130 feet in the discus and that was really big in getting a high finish.”
With three entries per event, it takes more than just strength at the top of the lineup.
“We had lots of three-event guys,” Richardson said. “We know those guys take care of business, but we had PRs in every event from our second and third guys so as a team it was all of those things that came together and worked out well. It was fun, a good team effort all the way around.”
It was also a rewarding way to break in the new track at the high school, which has not hosted a meet since 2002.
“It was a lot of work and a lot of stress,” Richardson said. “We had a meet planned earlier this year and the weather did not cooperate, but it all came together.”
The coach, who is in his sixth year with the program and fourth as head coach, said the team is looking forward to ending the True Team state hiatus. The Rangers won their only True Team state title in 1993 and placed fourth in their last two appearances in 2008 and 2009.
“I think we have a pretty good team,” Richardson said. “We’re going to see what we can do, but we have pretty good depth from top to bottom. I’ve never been to this meet as an athlete or coach, but looking at some results I have a feeling we can do pretty well.”
Girls secure first trip since 2015 to True Team state
A strong finish on the track and in the last remaining field event took away any anxiety for the Forest Lake girls track and field team as it waited for the final point totals to be announced at the True Team Section 5AAA meet on Tuesday, May 10 at Forest Lake High School.
The Rangers racked up 889.5 points to hold off runner-up Blaine (864) by 25.5 points to secure the program’s first trip to True Team state since 2015. Spring Lake Park followed in third place with 855.5 points.
Forest Lake won the 4x400 relay in 4:06.55, nearly 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Blaine (4:16.55) in the final race on the track. Scoring in the pole vault wasn’t recorded until late in the evening and that also provided a boost for the Rangers behind winner Annika Gunderson, who cleared 11-8 to break the school record she previously shared with Jenna Parent at 11-6.
“We knew we had a lot of points there,” Rangers coach Shane Swanberg said. “It was anticlimactic. We knew it was really tight going into the 4x400. We didn’t know the score exactly, but we had the best vaulter so that was 27 points for the top spot and some in the top 12 so we knew were going to get 50 or 60 points so that would give us a buffer. After the 4x400 we felt we would probably win.”
The mood was upbeat from the start, with Forest Lake hosting a track meet at the high school for the first time in two decades following massive upgrades to the facilities. Nothing that occurred during the meet tempered that positivity.
“It was awesome both the boys and girls teams won the championship at the first home meet in years,” Swanberg said. “We have a solid all-around team and thought it was at least a top-three team, but we went after it.”
The Rangers finished first in six events, including the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, and added eight other top-four finishes.
“We didn’t have any kind of herculean effort,” Swanberg said. “We knew we had a solid team and it was can they do it on that day.”
Gunderson contributed in more than just the pole vault, finishing third in the 100 meters (12.83) and fourth in the 200 (27.16).
Senior Ella Niznik won the 400 meters in a time of 59.51 and finished second in the 200 (2:20.71) behind junior teammate Ellie Hanowski (2:20.44).
The 400 was a strong event for the Rangers with senior Annabelle Stang (1:02.61) and Arielle DeYoung (1:03.23) placing fourth and sixth in the event. Forest Lake also landed three finishers among the top five in the 1,600 meters, led by freshman Norah Hushagen in second place with a time of 5:20.21. Senior Isabel Castilleja (5:29.05) and seventh-grader Molly McCarthy (5:29.43) followed in fourth and fifth.
Hushagen also won the 3,200 meter race with a time of 11:23.13, nearly 31 seconds ahead of the runner-up from Cambridge-Isanti.
“We knew we had a strong distance team and as long as they had a good day the other events just had to do what we did normally,” Swanberg said. “Those upperclassmen are our big dogs.”
Senior Kylie Woods paced the Rangers in the hurdles with a third-place finish in the 100s (16.58) and fourth-place showing in the 300s (49.63). Eighth-grader Madeleine Bonnett (19.01) and freshman Julia Legeault (18.68) also placed among the top half of finishers in the 100 hurdles and Bonnett (51.95) added a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles.
Woods also led the Rangers in the high jump after clearing 4-10, which was good enough for sixth place.
“Our seniors are very talented and all are doing three or four events and some good athletes under them,” Swanberg said. “In both the hurdles we had some youngsters who really stepped up and all finished in the top half, which is better than we anticipated.”
This will be the eighth appearance for Forest Lake at True Team state, which is being held on Friday, May 20 at Stillwater Area High School. The Rangers have never placed higher than fifth, which they achieved in 1995 and 2003.
“Really, we just want to try and have our best roster we can without sacrificing our conference meet,” Swanberg said. “I don’t want to blow up athletes so if that means taking an event off I’m going to do that. True Team is fun and it’s good to get, but not the be all, end all to our season.”
