Forest Lake came close to earning a berth in the team portion of the state gymnastics tournament. Achingly close.
But the Rangers fell just short of dethroning longtime champ Cambridge-Isanti in the Class 2A Section 7 event held at Forest Lake on Friday, Feb. 14.
The Bluejackets advanced to state for the 11th year in a row with a team score of 144.6, just three-tenths of a point ahead of second-place Anoka, while the Rangers were just 1 point in back of the Tornadoes in third place.
“It was our highest team score of the season, and I thought we did really well,” Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said. “We had a couple of falls on the beam, which was uncharacteristic, but otherwise I thought we did well.”
The Rangers were operating at a bit of a disadvantage as senior Sydney Nenn did not compete because of an ankle injury.
“She hurt her ankle about a week ago, and that made an impact,” Pierron admitted. “She’s a senior who didn’t get to perform tonight, which was a shame. She was having a really good season....But I was really proud of the way some other gymnasts stepped up and did their best in her place. I couldn’t have asked much more out of them.”
Leading the charge for the Rangers was sophomore Keely Sisco, who placed second in the all-around with a 36.65 composite score. Close behind in fifth was junior Claire O’Gorman with a 36.15, while eighth grader Delany Nickles was next with a 36.05 score.
“As an eighth grader, Delany just missed qualifying for state in a couple of events,” Pierron said. “But they were solid scores. And this was definitely Keely’s best meet of the season, in terms of her level of performance.”
Forest Lake’s best event was the vault as O’Gorman won the event with a score of 9.6, while Sisco was third with a 9.475 total. That helped the Rangers to a team total of 37.075 that was the highest score in the meet.
O’Gorman and Sisco placed 5-6 on the uneven bars with marks of 9.2 and 9.125, while Sisco’s 9.3 score on the balance beam was good for third. O’Gorman also took third in the floor exercise with a 9.25.
One of the honors announced at the meet was that Pierron was voted the Coach of the Year in Section 7.
“That was very flattering, very nice,” she said of the award. “I don’t know if I’m any more deserving than any other coach. We all work hard for the kids, and that’s what we’re here for. But it’s a huge honor, and I’m very grateful.”
Forest Lake assistant coach Krista Armitage was also named Section 7 Assistant Coach of the Year.
“She works really hard to help out in a lot of ways,” Pierron said of Armitage. “When I first took this position, she came on to handle a lot of paperwork and such. But she’s much more than that: She’s a very good coach....She’s so important to this group. If anyone needs anything, they go to Krista. The girls and coaches depend on her a lot, and she’s very deserving of this award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.