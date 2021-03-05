Football looks forward to home opener against Coon Rapids
Welcome back, old friend.
For the Forest Lake football team, the victory was getting the chance to play a football game after an off-again, on-again start to the season.
And while the Rangers may have fallen just short in a 23-20 loss at Tartan on Friday, Oct. 9, coach Sam Ferraro was happy for the opportunity to play.
“It was great to be out there on the field – it was great just to have that first game,” he said. “Our kids have worked hard, and they deserve the right to play.”
Forest Lake scored the only points of the first quarter when quarterback Caleb Kasa connected with Austin Bergum on a slant, and Bergum shook off a tackle and raced 41 yards for a touchdown with 1:33 left in the period.
But the Titans dominated the second quarter, thanks in large part to a rushing attack that ground out 229 yards on 50 attempts in the contest. Following the Rangers score, Tartan used nine rushing plays to drive down to the Forest Lake 4, and on fourth down Brandon Lockhart threw a touchdown pass to Jacob Schwinghammer.
The Rangers turned the ball over on their next possession on their side of the field, and the Titans converted that advantage into another TD, which came on a quarterback sneak by Lockhart that made the halftime score 14-6.
“We didn’t have a very good second quarter, but otherwise we were right with them,” Ferraro said. “I thought our guys played with a lot of heart, a lot of effort. This group never gives up, and we can use that to have success moving forward.”
That never-say-die attitude was apparent in the third quarter. Forest Lake used a 42-yard run by Cole Brisbois on the first play from scrimmage, coupled with a Tartan facemask penalty, to set up a quick score, which was capped by a 10-yard TD run by Kasa.
The Rangers were unable to convert on a 2-point attempt that would have tied the game, and Tartan responded with a long touchdown drive that made the score 21-12 with just 47 seconds left in the period.
But Forest Lake wasn’t finished, as Brisbois threw a 46-yard halfback pass to Andrew Sykora for a touchdown just 23 seconds later, and the 2-point conversation that followed made the score 21-20 entering the final quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, with Tartan have driven deep into the red zone, Charlie Peterson intercepted a pass at Forest Lake’s 2-yard line to avert a potential game-clinching touchdown. But on the next play, Brisbois was tackled in the end zone for a safety, and the Titans ran out the clock.
Ferraro said he liked a lot of what he saw from a team that is both young and inexperienced.
“We had 19 new starters for this game – only three or four guys were back on offense, and only two back on defense,” he said. “We had five sophomores in the game, and we had some freshmen playing as well. So we have some inexperienced players, but we got good effort.”
Statistically, Kasa completed 6-of-14 passes for 115 yards, throwing one touchdown but also two interceptions.
“I thought Caleb was pretty poised,” Ferraro said. “He carried himself confidently and made good reads. Quarterbacks are going to make mistakes – that’s the nature of the position – but he took control of the game. He will have more chances to improve as the season goes on.”
Seth DuPaul led the receiving corps with three catches for 56 yards, while Brandon Henke added two receptions for 18 yards. Brisbois led the rushing attack with 53 yards on 16 carries.
“I thought we had some good performances on offense,” Ferraro said. “I thought Connor Brust played well on the offensive line, Cole Brisbois played well, and Austin Bergum at wide receiver did as well.”
Tyler Raway led the defense from his linebacker position, making a whopping 12 solo tackles and 13 stops overall, including 1.5 tackles for loss. Fellow linebacker Caleb Whitehill had 6.5 tackles, while defensive lineman Dylan Simmons finished with six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss, and Peterson had five tackles and an interception.
Ferraro said he expects the defense to be more comfortable this Friday night when the Rangers host Coon Rapids in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Coon Rapids runs all spread offense, a lot of run-pass option,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of practice against that, because offensively that’s the type of stuff we run. Tartan may have been a disappointing loss, but I’m excited to see what kind of jump, what improvement, we make this week.”
