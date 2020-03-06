Coaches of other sports often laugh at the “strategy” that goes into being a wrestling coach on match day. The coach picks his wrestlers, sends them to the mat, and watches how they perform. Forest Lake’s first match in the Class 3A State Team Tournament required plenty of strategy as Coach Joe Kunshier and his assistants scrambled to put together the best lineup for their first-round match against Owatonna, which took place Thursday, Feb. 27, at the Xcel Center.
The Rangers fell short in a 33-29 loss to Owatonna despite Kunshier’s efforts to create good matchups throughout the lineup.
“We thought we matched up well against Owatonna, so we wanted to maximize the points scored by our best wrestlers,” he said.
The match started on the wrong foot, though, as Jeremiah Vanacker lost a major decision to Cael Robb in a 106-pound matchup of two state finishers.
“We didn’t expect to give up a major there, but Robb is tough,” Kunshier said, noting that Robb finished fourth in the state at 106. “But Jacob Aho came back and had a major at 113 to tie the match.”
The first strategic decision came at 120, when the Rangers opted to use Alex Lofgren instead of Cayden Christenson against Yves Evillard, who won a wild 16-13 match.
“We thought Alex matched up better against their guy than Cayden did because of Lofgren’s explosiveness,” Kunshier said.
Back-to-back pins by Derrick Cardinal at 126 and Dan Vanacker at 132 gave Forest Lake a 16-7 spread, an advantage that quickly evaporated when the Huskies won the next three matches to take a 19-16 lead.
At 160 pounds, Forest Lake expected to claim some points after Owatonna used Landen Johnson, who finished second in the state at 152, at his usual weight class.
But Tyler Raway was unable to do more than score a major decision at 160, despite calls for stalling on the Owatonna wrestler, and the Rangers couldn’t produce enough points at the upper weight classes to avoid the loss.
“Unfortunately, we don’t have the horses at the end of the lineup because of experience,” Kunshier said. “We have all-state wrestlers at a lot of the lower weights, but right now Pedro [Castillo] is our only state caliber kid in the upper weights. … It’s a matter of experience level, because we have a lot of kids in those weight classes who work really hard.”
Forest Lake eventually placed sixth in the team tournament. The Rangers won the first five weight classes and cruised to a 39-20 victory over Hastings, then placed sixth after a 36-28 loss to Waconia.
“That loss to Waconia may be on us as coaches,” Kunshier admitted. “After the second match, we let our guys go back to the hotel and relax, and maybe we should have been on them a little more. But they hadn’t wrestled badly against Owatonna and they had beaten Hastings, so we wanted them to rest before their third match of the day. … But they came out flat against Waconia, and that was disappointing.”
