Although the Forest Lake Rangers boys swim and dive team entered this year as a younger group, the expectations didn’t drop, according to Forest Lake coach Dominick Mancini, who said before the season that he was eyeing to be a more competitive team in dual meets.
The Rangers started the season in a good way, finishing fourth in an invitational with eight other schools on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Northdale Middle School. The team finished with 259 points, which was 12 points ahead of Andover but 20 points below third-place Blaine.
“Truthfully, the result was surprising in a good way,” Mancini said. “I knew we had potential to push some teams and place pretty well, but the depth in our events really showed.”
Forest Lake’s relay team of junior Beau Brady and seniors Brady Thompson, Ryan Eddy and Riley Siedow collected 60 points between their fourth-place finishes in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle relays.
“They dropped some serious time off where they ended last season and are setting themselves up for some big things,” Mancini said of the 200-yard freestyle finish.
The Rangers’ second relay group got 11th place in the 200-yard freestyle, which added 12 more points to the team’s total.
Siedow finished third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 23:30 as well as an eighth-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 53.92.
“He knew the points of the race we had talked about, and he made a point to focus on them,” Mancini said of Siedow’s 50-yard freestyle performance. “He brought those points to his race, and it showed in the results.”
Mancini said that senior Deacon Andre “put in some great dives” and “he’s been hitting some great marks in practice.” Andre finished third with a score of 290.80 in 1-meter diving.
Freshman Jamison Livermore finished fourth with a score of 281.40 in 1-meter diving, senior Joseph Galsworthy (2:01.60) placed fourth in the 200-yard freestyle event and both sophomore Sam Trocke (1:04.48) and Brady (53.02) finished sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and freestyle, respectively. Eddy (1:09.23) also finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
“I thought the meet went extremely well for our first races of the year,” Mancini said. “We had some swims that showed real improvement from the offseason work the guys put in. The divers put some great efforts on the boards as well.”
Mancini said the team has “real grit and determination,” and they’re building the foundation for a challenging month of January ahead.
“The young guys are going to be huge for us, and they are really showing up in the meet,” Mancini said. “Keep watching the upperclassmen improve, but the young guys are hungry, too. They know we have open spots in some events, [so] they are working hard to take advantage of their opportunities.”
The Rangers swam in a home conference meet against White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 20, after press time, which closed out their schedule in the current calendar year.
