Cardinal sets school and section career wins record
Four Forest Lake wrestlers have put themselves in position to cap an unusual season with an unforgettable accomplishment.
The Rangers will send a quartet of wrestlers – seniors Derrick Cardinal and Tyler Raway, sophomore Jacob Aho and freshman Parker Lyden – to the state meet after each finished in the top two spots in their weight class at the State Prelim tournament hosted by Coon Rapids on Saturday, March 20.
Cardinal, Raway and Aho all were impressive in winning their weight class at the tournament, while Lyden placed second at 106 pounds. And the Rangers had seven other wrestlers who advanced to the State Prelim, meaning Forest Lake had 11 state qualifiers this year.
“We had 13 kids wrestle at sections, and 11 advanced to the State Prelims,” coach Joe Kunshier said. “I think it’s great to have that many guys advance to the state meet.”
Cardinal made the biggest splash at the State Prelims. His 19-3 technical fall over Steven Cruze of Willmar was the 236th victory of his career, surpassing the school and Class 3A Section 7 record for career wins set by former Ranger great Ben Morgan.
“We all know what Derrick’s goals are: He’s a three-time state champion who wants to be a four-time state champion,” Kunshier said. “But there have been wrestlers in this section who have become college national champions, so to surpass them is quite an accomplishment.”
Cardinal followed that first win with another technical fall and a 9-3 decision over Luke Studer of Blaine to win the 132-pound crown.
“Derrick probably could have stayed at 138 and won the state title,” Kunshier said. “But he wanted to face the best. He has zero fear of anybody. He’s the best wrestler in Forest Lake history – and this school has a pretty rich wrestling history. For me, it’s just an honor to have coached him.”
Not to be overlooked is fellow senior Raway, who posted three pins in a combined time of 5:29 to win the title at 195.
“Tyler is an elite wrestler,” Kunshier said. “He’s one of those special kids who come along very rarely in a coaching career. He has worked so hard, and he should not be considered in Derrick’s shadow.“He pinned a kid in the finals who is state-ranked, and it was just a dominant performance. He’s really, really coming on at the right time.”
Aho has been limited by a mid-season injury, but he showed he was healthy in winning the 113-pound title without allowing his three opponents to register a single point.
“Jake is one of those kids who, once he puts his feet on the mat, is not thinking about injuries – he just works with what he has,” Kunshier said. “He’s healing well, and he’s a tough, sound kid. After placing at the state tournament last year, his goal isn’t just to get there. He wants to place, and place high, and he’s capable of doing that.”
Lyden earned two wins in the 106-pound bracket to advance to the championship match, where he lost to Leo Edblad of Cambridge-Isanti. Since Lyden had not faced third-place finisher Vance Barz of Sauk Rapids Rice, he was obliged to wrestle a “true second” match; Lyden claimed a 4-3 decision over Barz to clinch his state berth.
“Parker had a really good tournament,” Kunshier said. “He was seeded third, but he wrestled above his seed. And in the State Prelims he avenged a loss to Brandon Board of Andover. He wrestled a sound, smart tournament.”
While there were plenty of highlights for the Rangers, there were some heart-wrenching losses as well. Arguably the most painful came at 145, where junior Daniel VanAcker came one win short of advancing to state.
VanAcker, who placed sixth at 132 pounds at last year’s state tournament, lost his first-round match to Gabe Wagner of Brainerd. VanAcker fought back to win his next three matches to claim third, but in his true second match he lost to Dalan Jones of Coon Rapids.
“Dan lost in the first round to the eventual champ at that weight class,” Kunshier said. “Then he came all the way back through the wrestle-backs to wrestle in the true second match. Then he lost a heartbreaking decision, and there was a tough call that went against him in that match. I know that Dan is going to come back next year stronger than ever.”
Junior Alex Lofgren suffered a similar fate at 138, winning his first match before losing in the second round to Caden Carlson of Willmar. Lofgren won twice in the consolation bracket to secure third place, but Carlson placed second, negating the need for a true second match.
Another close call was registered by freshman Jackson Marr at 126. After winning his first match, he was shut out in the second to fall into the consolation bracket, where he dropped a 6-5 decision to end his season.
Jackson Marr was one takedown short of qualifying for the state tournament, and that was a very tough weight class,” Kunshier said. “In a normal year, Alex Lofgren would have qualified for the state tournament because he was the second-best kid in our section at 138 – and he came really close to getting a true second match anyway.”
Freshman Mark Rendl was seeded fourth at 170, but he won his first match before losing in the second round to eventual champ Alex Kowalchyk of Coon Rapids. Rendl advanced to the third-place match, where he lost a tight decision to Macray Klohs of Buffalo.
“Mark Rendl had a great tournament as a ninth grader,” Kunshier said. “He was super-close to getting a true second match as well, and he would have qualified for the state tournament in a normal year.”
Sophomore Colin McGeary, who had seen limited varsity action this season, managed to advanced to the State Prelim at 182, where he lost twice, while junior Jordan Silvera earned a pin in his first consolation match before bowing out with a 1-2 record at 220.
The Class 3A state semifinals will be hosted by St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, March 27 starting at 2 p.m.
“We have four kids in the quarterfinals who are all capable of doing damage at the state tournament,” he said. “And for the younger wrestlers, it was a new experience for them – and I think it will make them hungry. They’ll want to wrestle in the offseason and come into next year prepared and ready to go.”
Senior Tyler Raway dominated Caden Streed of Willmar in the 195-pound championship match at the Class 3AA state prelims hosted by Coon Rapids on Saturday, March 20. Raway pinned Streed in 1:25 to clinch Raway’s berth in the state semifinals on Saturday, March 27 at St. Michael-Albertville.
