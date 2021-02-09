The Ranger wrestling squad rebounded nicely from a difficult week by cruising to a pair of lopsided victories.

Forest Lake blasted Cambridge-Isanti 53-21 and crushed Hastings 56-9 in dual matches on Thursday, Jan. 28. 

In the win over C-I, the Rangers lost the first two matches before winning the next 10 in a row, recording seven pins and two major decisions along the way.

Forest Lake lost only two matches against Hastings, collecting five pins, a technical fall and four major decisions.

