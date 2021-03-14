The Forest Lake wrestling team suffered a narrow 33-30 loss to Anoka on Friday, March 5, in a match that had immediate repercussions on the team’s goal of advancing to the state team meet.
In that match the Rangers got off to a good start as freshman Parker Lyden won at 106 pounds and seventh grader Cullen Christenson claimed a decision at 113. Then junior Jesse Welter pinned his opponent in just 23 seconds to give Forest Lake a 13-0 lead.
But things fell apart soon after that as Anoka won six of the next seven matches, including pins at 152 and 160, and led 27-17 entering the 182-pound match. Forest Lake’s only win in that stretch was a major decision by Derrick Cardinal at 132.
Senior Wyatt Nelson earned a decision at 182, senior Tyler Raway collected a pin at 195, and junior Jordan Silvera posted a major decision at 220 to give the Rangers a 30-27 lead entering the match at 285.
At that weight class Anoka’s Tyler Nebelung pinned Forest Lake’s Ethan Zimmerman to give the Tornadoes the victory.
Forest Lake’s loss allowed Anoka to claim the top seed as well as the right to host the Class 3A Section 7 team tournament, which began on Wednesday, March 10.
The Tornadoes were scheduled to wrestle against fourth-seeded Cambridge-Isanti, but the Bluejackets decided to forfeit the match because of a possible health issue contracted by one of their opponents last week. Forest Lake wrestled against third seed Coon Rapids in a match that was not completed at press time.
The winner of that match will face Anoka for the Section 7 team title.
The Rangers prepared for section tournament action with a pair of difficult duals on Saturday, March 6.
Forest Lake lost to Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield by a 38-27 score despite pins by Cardinal at 132, junior Daniel VanAcker at 145 and Silvera at 285.
The Rangers rebounded to claim a 33-28 victory over Waconia, with a string of four straight pins early in the match setting the table for the win. Freshman Jackson Marr got things rolling with a pin at 126, and junior Alex Lofgren posted a fall at 132 before Cardinal and VanAcker added their second pins of the weekend.
