The Forest Lake volleyball team will carry a three-match winning streak into the final week of the regular season after sweeping a pair of contests last week.
The Rangers knocked off Irondale 25-15, 25-17, 25-10 in a home match played on Monday, Nov. 9, then went on the road to best White Bear Lake by scores of 25-22, 25-20, 25-12 three days later.
“This is a great time of year to start really clicking, even with the fluctuating roster and the many different demands of 2020,” coach Sherri Alm said.
In the Irondale match, Forest Lake served extremely well, connecting on 96% of their serves to keep Irondale from effectively starting its offense. Sophomore Bethany Weiss collected eight service aces in the match, while senior Jamie Ihfe added three.
Maddie Demars finished with a team-high 16 kills while Ihfe added 12. Weiss also had 13 digs in the match, an unusually high total for a middle hitter, while Demars added three blocks.
“Jamie Ihfe played really solid all-around,” Alm said. “And Katie Brandl had 35 assists. She also is really stepping in and doing a great job running our offense.”
In the White Bear Lake match, Ihfe and Demars finished with 13 and 12 kills, respectively, while Weiss had nine. Forest Lake also had a strong passing contest against the Bears as Katrina Yaeger had 14 digs while Ihfe and Weiss each added 12.
Brandl, a freshman, finished with 38 assists and had 10 digs.
“Katrina Yaeger was 10-for-10 serving and had a really nice match,” Alm said. “Jamie Ihfe had another fantastic match, Maddie Demars was very solid, and Bethany Weiss really demonstrated her all-around talent. And Katie Brandl continued to step up and lead us on the floor.”
The Rangers finish the regular season with a pair of home matches, starting with a contest against Mounds View on Tuesday, Nov. 17, that was not completed at press time. Forest Lake is scheduled to play Park in the regular-season finale on Thursday, Nov. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.