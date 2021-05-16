Forest Lake closes season with win over Stillwater in SEC showdown
The Forest Lake volleyball team packed plenty of action into its final week this season.
The Rangers split a pair of regular season contests, then moved a Suburban East Conference tournament game against Stillwater to Friday, Nov. 20.
The game was moved after Gov. Tim Walz issued an executive order that paused high school and other amateur sporting events starting the next day. The order, which was issued due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases, effectively ended the volleyball season.
And that Friday night contest against the Ponies went the full five sets – and was followed by an awards presentation that also would not have been permitted because of the restrictions on the size of gatherings.
“We milked the season for all we could get,” Forest Lake coach Sherri Alm said with a smile.
Forest Lake won five of its final six matches this season to finish with a 9-5 record against strictly Suburban East Conference competition. That mark tied the Rangers with Stillwater and Woodbury for the third-most wins in the league.
The week began with a four-set loss against Mounds View on Tuesday, Nov. 17. In that match the Rangers won the first set 25-16, but then lost three close sets by scores of 25-21, 25-20 and 25-21.
“We really wanted to beat Mounds View, but we didn’t step up to that challenge after the first set,” Alm admitted.
Senior Maddie Demars led Forest Lake in that contest with 13 kills and five blocks, while sophomore Bethany Weiss added 12 kills, 19 digs and four blocks. Senior Jamie Ihfe added 10 kills, while senior Katrina Yeager had 14 digs.
Two nights later Forest Lake swept Park by scores of 25-15, 25-8 and 25-17.
“We have a great group of seniors, and we were able to utilize everyone in this match,” Alm said. “For example, Tess Moscatelli had just one hitting error in the win, and Paige Swanson served at 100 percent.”
Weiss finished with 14 kills and 13 digs, while Demars had eight kills and senior Kailey Mroszak had a team-high three blocks.
Forest Lake started slowly in Friday’s match against Stillwater, dropping the first 6 points and never recovering in a 25-20 first-set loss. But the match tightened up considerably after that, with the Rangers winning the second set 25-23 before the Ponies took the third by the same score.
“We started to fight back at the end of the first set,” Demars said. “Even though we didn’t win, I thought we brought that fight into the sets that followed. I thought we did a better job of playing our game. We didn’t allow Stillwater dictate the speed of the game. We were so positive, and we had the fire. We fought back, and that was awesome to see.”
Forest Lake won the fourth set 25-18, then rolled to an early advantage to claim the deciding fifth set 15-8.
Demars capped a strong senior season with 18 kills, while Mroszak had seven kills, four blocks and a pair of service aces and senior setter Rebecca Anderson had 20 assists.
Among the upperclassmen, Weiss finished with 11 kills and 23 digs, while freshman setter Katie Brandl posted 27 assists, 13 digs and a pair of service aces.
“I was super-proud of how we played,” Alm said. “The way we started wasn’t up to our abilities, but it was awesome to see everyone step up and get some vindication against Stillwater. I thought we really capped our season in style.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.