The Forest Lake boys and girls track teams put together a pair of impressive performances in the Class 3A Section 7 meets hosted by Cloquet last week.
In both instances the Rangers accomplished two tasks: They qualified a number of individuals for this week’s state meet while also winning the team title against a strong 16-team field.
The Forest Lake girls took first at Cloquet on Thursday, June 10, with 95 points, edging Cambridge-Isanti by 2.5 points. And the Rangers had two individuals and two relays qualify to compete in the state meet, which will be run at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday, June 19, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Meanwhile the Forest Lake boys finished with 114 points in their meet, which was run on Saturday, June 12, beating Andover by 8 points. The Ranger boys will have five individuals and two relays compete at the state meet at St. Michael-Albertville on Saturday starting at 10 a.m.
“It was fun to win the team titles in this meet,” coach Andy Richardson said. “And we scored points in just about every event, which makes it fun for the entire team. Even if someone didn’t advance to state, they were giving us points to win the team title.”
Distance runners, relays lead girls
While Forest Lake’s state qualifiers came from the distance events and the relays, Richardson quickly noted that the girls team’s 95 points came from a number of different runners.
“It was nice that we were sprinkling in points from all over,” he said. “And all of those points matter when you realize it’s a two-and-a-half-point difference in the end. It also was good to see there was a lot of good performances, because that’s how you want to end the season.”
One of the better performances came from eighth grader Norah Hushagen, who qualified to compete in the state meet in two events after winning both the 1,600 (5:22.29) and the 3,200 (11:28.07).
“She had never done that double before, and she had to work hard for both of those wins,” Richardson said. “The mile race was fun in that there were four or five girls in the lead pack in the final 100 meters, and Norah needed to surge in the final 30 meters to win that race.
“To be an eighth grader and to be not only that talented, but that smart to run a good race, and that tough to fight for the win, makes her really special.”
Forest Lake’s other individual qualifier was junior Ella Niznik, who won the 800 with a time of 2:21.32.
“Ella looks so smooth running that event,” Richardson said. “You know that she is working really, really hard, but to make it look as effortless as she makes it look is really impressive.”
The other state qualifiers were the Rangers’ two middle-distance relays. The 4x400 relay of senior Amelea Hauer, sophomore Ellie Hanowski, junior Annabelle Stang and Niznik won that event with a time of 4:05.55, while the 4x800 relay of Hauer, Hanowski, sophomore Jordan Parent and Niznik took first with a 9:36.93 clocking.
But Richardson was quick to point out that the fine performances were not limited to state qualifiers. The best example of that came from junior Annika Gunderson, who was fourth in the 100 (13.07) and 200 (27.10), placed third in the pole vault after clearing 10-6, and ran a leg in the 4x100 relay that placed fourth.
“When you consider she had a hand in 21 of our team points, that’s impressive,” Richardson said. “She might be disappointed that she didn’t qualify for state, but in my mind she had a great meet to finish her season.”
Other top performances came from Hauer, who placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.51; Stang, who finished fourth in the 400 (1:02.73); and junior Kylie Woods, who took sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.50) and was seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.40).
Senior Page Harer took sixth in the shot put (32-0.5), while junior Victoria Ball was eighth with a best toss of 31-4.75. Sophomore Isabella Maloney earned eighth in the discus (109-4) while Ball was ninth (104-11).
On a different competitive field, Richardson was voted section girls track coach of the year by the other section coaches.
Brisbois, VanAcker qualify twice for boys
The Forest Lake boys had two individuals earn two berths in the state meet. One was junior Cole Brisbois, who won the 100 with a time of 11.10 and finished second in the 200 with a 22.72 clocking.
“He had a really good day in two really tight races,” Richardson said. “In the 100 he had to surge at the end to get the win, and in the 200 he had a really strong finish. We didn’t know who had won the event until they announced the results.”
The other was junior Daniel VanAcker, who finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 4:32.05 while winning the 3,200 with a 9:52.24 clocking.
“Any time you do that double, it takes a lot out of you,” Richardson said. “Our plan was that he just do what he needed to do, and his real work will be done in the state meet.”
Junior Nick Bartlett earned second in the triple jump at 43-4, qualifying for state with an impressive finish. Bartlett was in second place entering the final set of jumps, only to watch a competitor take over the lead and knock him into third place – and out of a berth in the state meet, since only two athletes per event qualified.
“On Nick’s final jump he moved back up into second place and was just an inch shy of the winner,” Richardson said. “That was a PR for him, and an exciting way for things to play out.”
Bartlett also took fourth in the long jump with a best leap of 20-0.25.
Another qualifier for the state meet is senior Blake Johnson, who placed second in the pole vault by clearing 13-8.
“The winds were pretty nasty, so it was good for him to clear that height,” Richardson said.
Senior Auggie Herman just missed advancing to state in the 400, placing third with a time of 51.25, while junior Ted Carey also made the podium by placing eighth with a 54.19 clocking. Carey also finished fourth in the triple jump with a best leap of 41-8.5.
Senior Drew Sampson placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.24), while senior Michael Sopp took sixth in that event (42.99) and 10th in the 110 high hurdles (16.85). Sophomore Jacob Mayer placed fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:04.62, and senior Riley Larson placed sixth in the 200 (23.43).
Forest Lake also saw its 4x100 and 4x400 relays qualify for state. The 4x100 relay of Larson, Brisbois, sophomore Jake Deeb and junior Gavin Rustad won with a time of 44.04, while the 4x400 relay of freshman Reid Olson, Herman, sophomore Keagan Zeidler and Sampson took second with a 3:31.77 clocking.
The 4x200 relay of Larson, junior Charlie Peterson, Herman and Sampson just missed qualifying for state by finishing third with a 1:34.06 clocking.
“We have some pretty good depth there in the relays, which is a lot of fun,” Richardson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.