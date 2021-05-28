The Forest Lake boys and girls track teams both put together strong efforts that fell just short of earning a spot in the MSHSL’s True Team state meet that will be run this week.
The girls posted 408.5 points to finish second in the Class 3A Section 5 meet held at Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday, May 20. The Rangers finished second to the host school while edging third-place Blaine by almost 20 points.
The lone winner for Forest Lake was eighth grader Norah Hushagen, who took first in the 3,200 with a time of 11:37.98.
Junior Victoria Ball placed second in the discus with a best throw of 100-11, while senior Page Harer was close behind in fourth place with a 100-4 toss. Harer took second in the shot put with a 32-4.5 throw, while Ball was fourth at 31-9.5.
Junior Ella Niznik placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:00.18, and her 2:25.31 mark in the 800 was good for third place.
Junior Kylie Woods and senior Amelea Hauer took second and third, respectively, in the 300 hurdles, with Woods posting a time of 49.38 while Hauer had a 49.38 clocking. Woods also placed third in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.88.
And junior Annika Gunderson finished fourth in the 100 (13.55) and 200 (27.55) while taking third in the pole vault after clearing 10-6.
On the boys side, Forest Lake also had several strong performances in the Class 3A Section 5 meet hosted by White Bear Lake on Tuesday, May 18.
Junior Daniel VanAcker won the 3,200 with a time of 9:44.49 and also took second in the 1,600 with a 4:26.79 clocking. Fellow junior Ethan Sievers also scored points in the 3,200, placing fourth with a 10:09.23 time.
Senior Michael Sopp placed third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.61, while senior Blake Johnson cleared 13-0 in the pole vault to finish second in that event.
And junior Cole Brisbois also scored in several different events, finishing second in both the 100 (11.52) and 200 (23.43).
