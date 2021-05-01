Both the Forest Lake boys and girls track teams finished second to Stillwater in meets run last week.
The girls finished second among five teams in a Suburban East Conference meet hosted by Irondale on Thursday, April 22. And the Rangers were close to the top spot, losing to Stillwater by a narrow 99-89 margin while besting third-place East Ridge by 38 points.
The teams were not as close on the boys side in a meet hosted by East Ridge that same day. Stillwater ran away from the field, winning with 309.5 points, while the Rangers were second with 117.5, 11.5 more than the host school in third.
In the girls competition, there were several events where Forest Lake dominated. One such event was the 400, where the Rangers swept the top four spots. Junior Ella Niznik led the way with her winning time of 1:02.09, followed by junior Annabelle Stang in second, junior Annika Gunderson in third and sophomore Isabella Maloney in fourth.
Forest Lake also dominated the field in the shot put, taking five of the top six places. Senior Page Harer won with a best toss of 31-0, while junior Victoria Ball was close behind in second at 30-9. Maloney placed fourth, followed by senior Kaitlyn Przybilla and junior Anna Strupp.
Junior Kylie Woods finished first in the high jump (5-0), while Forest Lake also won two relays. The Rangers finished first in the 4x400 with a time of 4:16.83 and claimed the top spot in the 4x800 with a 10:03.33 clocking.
On the boys side, senior Michael Sopp swept the two hurdle events at East Ridge. He won the 110 hurdles with a time of 17.86, then claimed the 300 hurdles with a 43.88 clocking.
Other top finishers for the Rangers were senior Blake Johnson, who finished second in the pole vault by clearing 10-6, and junior Nick Bartlett, who took second in the triple jump with a best leap of 40-3.5.
Forest Lake’s 4x200 relay of junior Cole Brisbois, sophomore Jake Deeb, senior Auggie Herman and senior Fru Awason posted a time of 1:35.26 to win that event, while the 4x400 relay of freshman Reid Olson, Herman, junior Theodore Carey and senior Drew Sampson finished first with a 3:36.33 clocking.
