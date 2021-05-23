The Forest Lake track program is starting to sharpen for the big meets that are looming on the end of the calendar.
The boys competed in a five-team Suburban East Conference meet hosted by White Bear Lake on Thursday, May 13, while the girls faced several SEC opponents in a meet at Mounds View the same day.
“We looked at this as our last ‘tune-up’ meet before the true team meet, the conference meet and sections,” coach Andy Richardson said. “We’re figuring out how we’re going to set our lineup, and there still are a couple of ‘bubble’ spots that kids are fighting for.”
On the girls side, junior Annika Gunderson won the 200 at Mounds View with a time of 27.18 while placing second in the 100 with a 13.27 clocking. Fellow junior Ella Niznik took third in the 200 with a 28.07 mark and won the 400 with a 1:00.58. Niznik led a 1-3-4 Forest Lake finish in the 400, with junior Annabelle Stang in third (1:03.44) and sophomore Jordan Parent fourth (1:03.82).
“Annika had another big day, winning the 200 and going 10-6 in the pole vault, which is really good,” Richardson said. “Ella Niznik going 60 [seconds] in the 400 is really moving.
“And the first three runners in the 4x800 relay had really strong splits. It’s going to be a battle to figure out which four runners are part of that relay, and I think that’s going to be a really strong group.”
Eighth grader Norah Hushagen, whose specialty is the 3,200, finished second in the 1,600 with a time of 5:28.62, and sophomore Ellie Hanowski was close on her heels with a 5:29.65 clocking.
Junior Kylie Woods won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.65, while Amelea Hauer and Woods took the top two spots in the 300 hurdles, with Hauer winning with a 50.10 clocking.
In the field events, Woods won the high jump with a best leap of 4-10, while Gunderson cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault.
“The overall vibe was that the girls felt they did pretty well,” Richardson said. “There were some PRs and season bests, and this is the time of year you want to start hitting those bests.”
For the boys, senior Michael Sopp won the 300 hurdles at White Bear Lake with a time of 42.81, while senior Drew Sampson was second with a 44.10 clocking. Sopp also took third in the 110 high hurdles (17.51), while junior Ethan Sievers was third in the 1,600 (4:45.51) and senior Joshua Schlichting placed third in the discus with a best throw of 115-0.
“I was happy with how everyone did – they’ve done a great job of competing really hard,” Richardson said. “We had a hard week of training that we capped off with this meet, and considering that, I thought the performances were really good.”
Among the most impressive performances for the Rangers were juniors Cole Brisbois, who finished second in the 100 (11:53) and ran a leg on two winning relays, and Daniel VanAcker, who took second in the 3,200 with a 9:42.70 clocking.
“Cole ran those two relays and the 100 within a span of 20 minutes, so that was pretty impressive,” Richardson said. “And Dan led for seven of the eight laps before getting outkicked at the end, but I thought that was OK. The idea was for him to run consistently fast, and I thought he did that.”
Forest Lake dominated the relays, winning the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 while taking second in the 4x800.
“I was pleased with the performances; I think the relays are coming together,” Richardson said. “We do have a little bit of overlap in the relays, and in those 12 spots we use eight guys. And we have some other guys who want to be in those relays, so they aren’t set in stone.”
