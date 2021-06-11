Boys third, girls fourth at White Bear Lake
Forest Lake track coach Andy Richardson was pleased by the efforts of both the boys and girls teams at the Suburban East Conference championships hosted by White Bear Lake on Thursday, June 3.
And why not? The boys placed third in the league while the girls took fourth while running against some of the better teams in the state.
On the boys side the Rangers finished with 158 points, 24 more than the host school in fourth place. Mounds View won the meet with 211 points.
“I thought the boys were awesome – things went just about as well as they could have,” Richardson said. “In Tuesday’s prelims we placed at least one person in every final, and in a few events we had two advance to the finals. And in all of those finals we had strong finishes.”
One of the best stories coming out of this meet was the performance of senior Slade Heald, an elite athlete who has missed extensive time this season because of a pulled muscle in his leg that has healed slowly.
“It was a great time to get him back,” Richardson said of Heald. “Knowing how much talent he has, and how dedicated he is to track, you had to feel for the kid. We talked about minimizing the number of jumps he needed to take. He’s a smart, self-aware kid who knew how to handle it.”
Heald won the long jump at a distance of 22-1, winning by almost a foot more than his nearest competitor. Heald also won the high jump by clearing 6-4 and having fewer misses in the meet.
“Slade performs his first long jump in two seasons – and he goes 22 feet,” Richardson said. “That was the only jump he took; he shut it down, which was smart.
“In the high jump he needed to clear 6-2 on his last attempt, and he made it on a really clutch jump. He then made 6-4 on his first attempt, and he shut it down because he had the advantage in misses. That was really smart.”
Junior Cole Brisbois also had an impressive performance, winning the 100 with a time of 11:31 while taking second in the 200 with a 22.66 clocking, less than a tenth of a second off the winning time.
“I know he wanted to win the 200 as well, but it was pretty impressive to be the conference champ in the 100 and finish second in the 200,” Richardson said of Brisbois.
Junior Daniel VanAcker won the 3,200 with a time of 9:26.37 while taking third in the 1,600 with a 4:33.03 clocking.
“Dan wasn’t the highest seed, but he PR’ed by 18 seconds in the 3,200,” Richardson said.
The Rangers nearly had a 1-2 finish in the 300 hurdles, but senior Michael Sopp stumbled late as senior Drew Sampson won with a time of 40.69 while Sopp was sixth (42.94).
“Drew and Michael were 1-2, but Mike kind of clipped that last hurdle and fell out of first,” Richardson said. “But they both were flying.”
Another winner for the Rangers was senior Blake Johnson in the pole vault. Johnson cleared 14-0, a PR for him.
“He had a really good look at 14-4, too, so he’s obviously peaking at the right time,” Richardson said of Blake.
Junior Auggie Herman took third in the 400 (51.21), while sophomore Jacob Mayer placed eighth in the 800 (2:02.08).
Forest Lake’s depth also allowed them to place second in the 4x100 relay as senior Riley Larson, Brisbois, sophomore Jake Deeb and senior Fru Awason posted a time of 43.21 that was one-thousandths of a second off first, while the 4x400 relay of sophomore Keagan Zeidler, Herman, freshman Reid Olson and Sampson used a 3:30.14 clocking to place second as well.
Niznik breaks meet record to win 800
Forest Lake finished with a 101 total on the girls side, eight points more than White Bear Lake in fifth.
“Our girls finished fourth as a team against some pretty good competition,” Richardson said. “They did some things really well.”
Junior Ella Niznik broke the meet record in the 800, winning with a sizzling 2:16.98 clocking.
“She ran really fast in the prelims, and she eased up at the end of that race,” Richardson said. “You could tell she really wanted to go for it in the final.”
Forest Lake also got a strong effort from junior Kylie Woods and senior Amelea Hauer in the 300 hurdles: Woods took second with a time of 48.26, while Hauer’s time of 49.05 was good for fifth.
Wood also placed third in the high jump, clearing 4-8, while junior Annika Gunderson cleared 10-0 to finish fifth in the pole vault. Meanwhile junior Victoria Ball took fifth in the discus (104-4) and eighth in the shot put (34-3), while senior Page Harer claimed eighth in the discus (98-2).
Eighth grader Norah Hushagen placed fifth in the 1,600 (5:23.83) and was third in 3,200 (11:06.67), while sophomore Ellie Hanowski took seventh in the 1,600 (5:33.63).
Gunderson also finished sixth in the 100 (13.22), while junior Annabelle Stang took sixth in the 400 (1:02.47).
The Rangers also took second in the two distance relays thanks to the quartet of Niznik, Hanowski, Hauer and Stang, who ran both in the exact same order. In the 4x400 they posted a time of 4:06.14, while they ran a 9:49.64 in the 4x800.
Richardson said he liked what he saw from his team in its final tune-up before the Individual Class 3A Section 7 meet at Cloquet on Wednesday, June 9.
“This performance was a good way to prepare for that meet,” Richardson said. “There were a lot of season bests and personal bests, and hopefully we can keep moving forward in the section meet.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.