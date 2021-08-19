A total of 34 teams competed in the second annual Rally for the Rangers, a tennis tournament hosted by Forest Lake’s boys and girls tennis boosters.
A total of 14 teams competed in the beginner/intermediate bracket, with Gunnar Green, a Forest Lake graduate, and rising Ranger senior Joey Leagjeld winning the bracket.
The funds raised by the tournament will help to build benches for players to use during matches.
The event was sponsored by Morrie’s Brooklyn Park Subaru along with Forest Lake’s Target, Walmart, Big Apple Bagels, Starbucks and Dairy Queen.Ranger
