The Forest Lake girls swim team dropped a 93-88 decision to Woodbury in a meet that was not decided until the next-to-last event.
The Rangers took first in three individual events at the meet. Sophomore Haley Bent won the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.10, while freshman Grace Chatwin took first in the 50 free with a time of 27.08 and junior Lauren Eddy claimed the 100 breast with a 1:15.31 clocking.
Forest Lake also won two relays as Chatwin, Eddy, Bent and senior Paige Anderson teamed to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:02.89, and the 400 free relay of freshman Bella Pope, Chatwin, eighth grader Grace True and Anderson took first with a 3:57.48 clocking.
In their final meet of the regular season, the Rangers hosted Irondale on Tuesday, Oct. 13, in a meet that was not completed at press time. Next the Rangers will begin final preparations for the section swim meet, which will be held at Centennial on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.