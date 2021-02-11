The Forest Lake boys swim team has 20 young men on the roster, a total smaller than many of its competitors in the Suburban East Conference.
But that does not worry coach Dominick Mancini.
“This program has prided itself on its depth – that we have good swimmers across the board,” he said. “We only have 20 swimmers, so we want to make sure all 20 of them are strong swimmers. And all of them are. Our team has a lot of IMers, so we’ve been big on developing all of their strokes. It’s a benefit to us, because if you are strong in all of the strokes, you can fill in where the team needs you in the lineup.”
The Rangers’ roster is fairly young, with only three seniors. But a number of sophomores and juniors are expected to add leadership.
“We have some great, great swimmers who improved a ton last year, and I’m already seeing improvement in them this year,” Mancini said. “But I still think we have a number of swimmers who can compete with anyone in our section.”
Among the leaders are senior Maxamilian True, a state qualifier in the breaststroke last year. Other swimmers to watch include seniors Levi Waskey in the distance freestyle and Logan Rachel in the backstroke and butterfly, along with juniors Brady Jarosz, who swims the free and fly events, and Riley Jankowski in the backstroke. Sophomore Joseph Galsworthy also will see action in a variety of different events.
That talent is why Mancini expects his team to compete with all of the opponents on its schedule this season.
“Our team works really hard – I hear that from coaches from other schools, and I see that every day,” he said. “That makes my job as coach easier, because I know these guys will give me the best that they’ve got, no matter where I put them. And that’s the best I can ask for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.