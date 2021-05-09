Forest Lake rebounds to sweep CDH after losing to East Ridge Tuesday
The up-and-down ride for the Forest Lake volleyball team continued last week.
The “down” came in a three-set home loss to East Ridge on Tuesday, Oct. 27, but it was quickly followed by the “up” of a three-set sweep at Cretin-Derham Hall two days later.
First the “down,” which came in the match against unbeaten East Ridge, which was ranked No. 6 in Class 3A in the most-recent state coaches poll. The Raptors rolled in the first two sets, easily winning by scores of 25-12 and 25-8.
“We looked timid right from the start,” coach Sherri Alm said. “And that was unfortunate, because we look forward to playing talented teams – and East Ridge is certainly that. I just wanted us to compete. Yes, East Ridge is big and can do a lot of things. But we needed to do the things we can control, and we didn’t do that.”
The struggles began with service reception, which kept the Rangers from consistently getting their offense started. And when they did cleanly receive a serve, they were inconsistent in their setting and spiking.
“We helped them by feeding their front row the ball right off our serve receive,” Alm said. “And that was frustrating, because we’re better than that. We didn’t make them earn their points – we basically handed those points to them.”
Forest Lake showed a spark in the third set, jumping out to an 8-2 advantage. But the Raptors steadily crept back into the contest and eventually tied the score at 22-22, then won 3 of the final 4 points to close out the win.
“I thought we picked it up in the third set,” Alm said. “We kind of let that one go late, which was unfortunate because it would have been nice to force them to a fourth set. But it already was a little too late to get going.”
In their next match, the Rangers bounced back to thump Cretin-Derham Hall on the road, winning by scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-16.
“We played with some confidence in this match,” Alm said. “We served at 96% as a team, and [the serves] were fairly tough.”
Alm noted that senior setter Rebecca Anderson was 22-for-22 serving with three aces, while fellow seniors Maddie Demars and McKenna Andrews each added three service aces.
“And our middles dominated on offense with Bethany Weiss getting nine kills while Maddie Demars had seven – and they had only one hitting error between them,” Alm said. “Our ability to set our middles means our passing improved greatly from Tuesday.”
Weiss, a sophomore, also had five blocks, while Anderson and freshman Katie Brandl had 16 and 15 assists, respectively.
This week Forest Lake will play on the road on back-to-back nights, traveling to Stillwater on Wednesday, Nov. 4, then facing Roseville the following evening. The next home match for the Rangers will be Monday, Nov. 9, when they host Irondale in a 7 p.m. start.
