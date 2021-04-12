Even though the Forest Lake softball team has not played in a year, the Rangers will not be sneaking up on their opponents this spring.
“My guess is that polls will have us in the top five in the state, and I believe that’s where we belong – or maybe higher,” said coach Sean Hall of his program, which finished third in Class 4A in 2019. “We have kids who can hit for power, and we have a lot of speed, so offensively we’ll be able to put up a lot of runs.”
As to the question of what player will fill what position, Hall said that is a little harder to answer.
“I probably won’t have a set lineup until midway through the season – and I may never have a set lineup,” he said. “But we’ll start piecing it together.”
Believe it or not, the coach thinks that’s a good thing.
“I know we have a lot of depth, and we’ve prided ourselves on finding ways to have a lot of different players help us be successful,” Hall said. “Two years ago in the state tournament we used all 18 kids at one point or another. And it wasn’t a matter of just getting kids into games; we used them situationally as pinch-runners and pinch-hitters.”
One of the linchpins will be Logan Anderson, a varsity starter since eighth grade who will be the team’s primary catcher but also may see time at third base.
“In my opinion, she’s the best offensive player in the state,” Hall said. “She hits for power, she hits for average, she’ll take a walk. And she runs the bases very well. She’s an all-around great player and great leader.”
Her battery mate, senior Megan Wolff, was 5-0 with a 1.37 ERA on the varsity as a sophomore.
“We expect her to log a lot of innings for us,” Hall said.
It does not bother Hall that few players besides Anderson and Wolff have extensive varsity experience.
“A lot of these kids were ready to play varsity last year – they just didn’t get the opportunity,” Hall said. “They are varsity-level players. There’s no question these kids are ready to go.”
Among the players to watch are senior Hailey Pitzl, a versatile athlete who can play shortstop, first base or third base, and sophomore Bethany Weiss, a catcher who also should see action on the infield.
“Hailey is very athletic,” Hall said of Pitzl. “She hits for power, but she also has great speed. And Bethany has the potential to be one of the best power-hitters in the state.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.