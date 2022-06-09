Forest Lake softball advanced to the state semifinal game with their 6-3 victory over Centennial in the quarterfinal match. It was a back-and-forth game that saw the Rangers surge offensively with six runs and key defensive plays. Centennial not only won their conference, but headed into state with four consecutive shutout wins in sections.
The Rangers scored three runs in the second inning, thanks to hits from seniors Mary Landherr, Ruby LaMere (triple) Bailey Thomas and Amber Dunaski.
Aside from the offensive surge in the second, runs were hard to come by in the first half of the game. The Rangers were up 3-2 going into the fifth inning in the closely-contested game.
The Cougars captured a home run in the fourth inning to make it a one-run game and then some big hits in the sixth inning, but Forest Lake was able to make some major defensive plays in the game. Sophomore pitcher Hannah Tong delivered several important strikeouts when they needed them. This was especially true in the sixth inning with runners stranded on the bases.
Junior Bethany Weiss hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth, giving the Rangers a commanding 6-3 lead, ultimately spoiling Centennial’s hope for a comeback and sending the Rangers to the semifinal game.
Forest Lake is scheduled to play against White Bear Lake in the semifinal game at 1:00 p.m. at Caswell Park.
