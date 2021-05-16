Forest Lake wins 3 by combined 32-5 margin
The Forest Lake softball team won three games last week. But the last of those three games was the biggest win for the Rangers this season.
Forest Lake knocked off unbeaten Stillwater, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A, by a score of 8-5 on Friday, May 7, a win that Rangers coach Sean Hall said was very important for the program.
“Stillwater was the heavy favorite, and we’ve been kind of sliding down the rankings early in the season,” said Hall, who noted that his team had slipped from seventh to eighth in last week’s Class 4A rankings. “Our girls were ready to play, and when we got the opportunity, we jumped on them.
“If people were doubting Forest Lake, I hope this win shows them that, while we may have a different team in the past, we’re still capable of beating anybody.”
The Ponies scored twice in the first inning, but the resilient Rangers responded with two runs in the bottom of that frame. Then in the second, senior Megan Wolff drilled a bases-loaded double that landed on the right-field line and scored all three baserunners to give Forest Lake a 5-2 advantage.
“I was really impressed with the way our girls jumped right back into the game,” Hall said. “They didn’t have a look of fear at all. They got a couple of big hits and got the runs back.”
In the fifth the Rangers added three more runs thanks to an RBI single by sophomore Bethany Weiss and a two-run single by Cierra Moore, who faked a bunt and power-slapped the ball up the middle for a hit.
Things got a little hairy in the top of the seventh thanks in part to a couple of Stillwater hits and Forest Lake errors, but Wolff relieved freshman starter Hannah Tong and got the final two outs to preserve the victory.
“We were fortunate to have enough insurance runs that we could withstand an inning like that,” Hall said. “There never was any panic, though.”
What made that victory even sweeter for Hall was playing in front of a large crowd that was boosted by a Youth Night sponsored by the Forest Lake Area Fastpitch Association.
“It was a great atmosphere at that game thanks to FLAFA having young players and families there,” he said. “We were glad we gave them a great game to watch.”
The Rangers began the week with a pair of routs, walloping Irondale 10-0 on Monday, May 3, and then crushing Roseville 14-0 two days later.
Tong finished with a one-hitter against the Knights, while Forest Lake pounded out 17 hits. Wolff and fellow senior Logan Anderson each had three hits, while Weiss, Moore, junior Bailey Thomas and junior Amber Dunaski had two apiece.
Wolff started against Roseville and gave up two hits in four innings, with Dunaski pitching a scoreless fifth. Weiss and senior Hailey Pitzl each had a home run as part of the Rangers’ 13-hit attack, which featured four players – Anderson, Wolff, senior Shelby Ringwelski and Dunaski – with two hits each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.