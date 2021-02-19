The Forest Lake Nordic ski teams continued their strong season by crushing two Suburban East Conference opponents in a meet held at Battle Creek Regional Park on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
In the boys race, the Rangers posted a perfect score in beating White Bear Lake 90-51, and they just missed that perfect mark in an 89-56 victory over Irondale.
Forest Lake swept the top four spots in the meet, led by senior Drew Sampson’s time of 14:13. Junior Noah Erickson was second at 14:22, followed by senior Jonathan Hudrlik at 14:38 and junior Ethan Hebert at 14:46.
“Ethan’s performance in this meet was really big for us,” said Forest Lake coach Ryan Wright. “Our first three have been stacked pretty tightly all season, and Ethan joined that bunch this week.”
Forest Lake also had three other racers break into the top eight. Freshman Jacob Kensy was sixth overall with a time of 15:49, followed by junior Sam Moberg (15:52) and junior Ryan Houseman (15:57).
In the girls race, the Rangers posted a pair of perfect scores in beating Irondale 90-51 and knocking off White Bear Lake 90-49.
Forest Lake swept the top five places in the meet and had seven of the top eight finishers, with sophomore Jordan Parent leading the way with a 15:50 clocking.
“Having Jordan out in front has really helped make us a strong team,” Wright said.
Junior Ella Niznik was second at 16:24, while sophomore Evelyn Hudrlik was third (17:02), senior Amelea Hauer was fourth (17:05) and freshman Chloe Erickson placed fifth (17:34).
The other two Rangers in the top eight were juniors Isabel Castilleja in seventh (18:10) and Annabelle Stang in eighth (19:02).
Wright praised the efforts of both squads to decrease the distance between each skier.
“In meets this season we have scored the top five, but in section and state they will score the top four,” he explained. “You count on your top athletes to give your team the best results, and the closer everyone else fills in behind them, the better the team will do in major meets.
“And the work of those point-blockers, those who don’t score in the top four or five, is important, too, because they can create separation and cost other teams points.”
