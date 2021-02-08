The pause on high school sports threw a monkey wrench into the Forest Lake gymnastics team’s plans to start their season.
The unique problem for gymnastics teams is that closing gyms prohibits competitors from practice time on the balance beams, uneven bars and vaulting equipment – three of the prime elements for the sport.
“I know other sports miss practicing with teammates, but in gymnastics you need specialized equipment to practice effectively,” coach Lindsey Pierron said. “Our girls did a great job of focusing on conditioning, but I think it’s going to take some time to build up routines.
“In the summer the girls added upgrades to their routines, and you can see they have put in the work to improve. But with the time off, we may need to start slowly and add those elements as the year develops. I think our goal will be to peak at the right time, which is at the end of year at the conference meet and section tournament.”
While the Rangers graduated six seniors last year, and only one senior is on this year’s roster, the group boasts a great deal of experience. That lone senior, Claire O’Gorman, competed at the state meet last season, as did junior Keely Sisco.
This year’s lineup will feature talented athletes such as junior Jazzy Stamp, sophomore Mackenzie Nenn and freshman Delaney Nickles.
“Nickles just missed state last year, and she’s really hoping this year will be her year,” Pierron said.
Pierron said the upperclassmen have been doing an awesome job of getting the younger girls excited and cheering for one another.
“It has been really nice to coach girls with experience on the varsity, because they know our expectations, and they know how the team works,” she said. “Last year, we had to do a lot of work to make sure everyone understood the culture.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.