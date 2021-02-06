Forest Lake sweeps top 3 AA spots in home win
Because of the late start to the season, and the inconsistent opportunities for practice since last spring, Forest Lake gymnastics coach Lindsey Pierron was not sure what to expect from her team in its first meet this season.
That is why she was so pleased that her Rangers posted a 138.675 team score to win a home dual against Mounds View/Irondale on Friday, Jan. 29.
“Since I’ve been the coach, at our first meet we’ve scored everywhere from a 131 in my first year to a 137,” Pierron said. “For a first meet, we did better than I expected. I don’t think I could have expected more from this team in its first meet.”
What made Pierron especially happy was that her team showed poise after a rocky start on the vault.
“It would have been easy for any one of them to lose focus, but none of them gave up or fell apart,” she said. “They were able to get themselves refocused before each event, and that speaks to their drive and mental toughness.”
Claire O’Gorman celebrated her birthday by taking first in the vault with a score of 8.950, while Keely Sisco was second at 8.850. Sisco won the uneven parallel bars with a 9.000 score, while Delaney Nickles and Sisco finished one-two on the balance beam with scores of 9.150 and 8.625, respectively.
Then the Rangers finished with a flourish on the floor exercise, taking the top four spots. Sisco was first (9.250), followed by Nickles (9.225), O’Gorman (9.000) and Mackenzie Nenn (8.625).
“We need to keep doing what we’re doing on bars, we need to push harder on vault and we just need to stick more of our routines on the beam,” Pierron said. “We ended with a good rotation on the floor exercise.”
Forest Lake swept the top three spots in the all-around, with Nickles winning thanks to a 35.750 score. Sisco was second at 35.725, and O’Gorman was third with a 34.450 mark.
While Pierron was pleased with the big numbers her team posted in the opener, she feels the squad has plenty of potential for improvement.
“We may not have the number of skills that we’ll have [at the end of the season], but I think that’s good because sometimes you need to ‘eat the mat’ a little bit to motivate you to do the work to master the difficult skills,” she said. “So this is a great starting spot. We’d like to hit 145 this year – and we have a team that can do that. We have some spots where we hit routines, and we have some spots where we could add a full point if we clean a few things up.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what this team can do this season.”
