Forest Lake surpasses 141 as O’Gorman, Sisco continue to shine
The Forest Lake gymnastics team continued its impressive early season showing by crushing a pair of Suburban East Conference foes in a home meet held Friday, Feb. 19.
The Rangers finished with a team score of 141.500 to beat both Roseville (133.250) and Cretin-Derham Hall (106.550).
What made the team score even more impressive in the eyes of Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron was that it came despite having lost freshman Delaney Nickles, who injured a knee on during her uneven parallel bars dismount and did not compete on the balance beam or floor exercise.
“We were able to get a 141.5 despite having one of our girls not compete in two of her best events,” Pierron said. “That’s a really good score; I was really proud of everyone who stepped up.”
Among the leaders for the Rangers were senior Claire O’Gorman and junior Keely Sisco, who took the top two spots in the all-around competition.
O’Gorman won the vault (9.600) and the floor (9.500) and finished second on the bars (9.125) on the way to a 37.225 score that won the all-around. Sisco claimed first on the bars (9.375) and the beam (9.150) while placing second on the floor for a 36.800 all-around score that took second.
“Keely had an awesome meet, and Claire had an awesome meet,” Pierron said. “Claire hasn’t broke 37 since she has competed in high school, so that’s exciting for her. She’s getting more consistent and confident, and that’s exciting to see.
“Keely threw a new tumbling pass into her floor routine, and she nailed it. She did a great job on the floor, and she had a solid all-around.”
