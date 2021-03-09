The Forest Lake gymnastics team hopes to claim a team title when it hosts the Class 2A Section 7 meet in a few weeks.
On Saturday, Feb. 27, the Rangers found out they are capable of reaching that goal after earning a win over Cambridge-Isanti, the team that has won the section team title for the past 10 years in a row.
“Cambridge-Isanti has been really good in gymnastics for a long time – they are usually the team to beat [in our section],” Forest Lake coach Lindsey Pierron said.
But the Rangers may have staked a claim to that title with a 140.050-138.800 victory over the Bluejackets in a meet where Pierron said the judging was “tight,” something she appreciated.
“Things the judges may have given a little leeway to a couple of weeks ago, they’re not anymore,” she explained. “It’s good for the girls to see that, because they can fix things before sections. There are things we can work on, and now we have a couple of weeks to work on those things before sections.”
Senior Claire O’Gorman won the vault (9.500), uneven parallel bars (9.550) and floor exercise (9.475) on the way to finishing first in the all-around with a 37.500 score. Junior Keely Sisco claimed the balance beam competition (9.075) and was second in the all-around with a 36.375 mark.
Afterward Cambridge-Isanti coach Wendy Rooney praised the performance of the Rangers.
“I know Forest Lake has a quality team, and it’s important to go against quality teams during the season,” she said. “We knew it would be a good competition and a fun meet.”
On Wednesday, Feb. 24 the Rangers crushed Suburban East Conference rival Park of Cottage Grove by a 142.325-129.850 score.
O’Gorman won the vault (9.70), bars (9.375), and floor exercise (9.600) against the Wolfpack, while Sisco took first on the beam (9.325). O’Gorman (37.250) and Sisco (36.875) also finished 1-2 in the all-around competition.
“Claire is a very consistent performer,” Pierron said. “On Wednesday she fell off the beam, but she didn’t let that bother her – and she killed it on floor. She’s very focused, but she’s also able to have fun, and that’s really helpful.
“And Keely did not have her best meet, but she had a very good meet. Her numbers in these meets are pretty impressive.”
While the two wins were important, Pierron said she did not expect her team to rest on its laurels.
“There are little things here and there that we can work on,” she said. “We’ll take the feedback we get from judges and make some little tweaks. But those little tweaks could mean five-tenths of a point improvement, and that’s big.”
