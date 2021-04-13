The Forest Lake girls track program lost more than just a year of competition when COVID-19 shuttered the season last spring.
“Last year we had a ton of runners who came out,” coach Andy Richardson said. “We have some good runners, but when you miss out on a whole season, you run the risk of losing kids who came out for the first time last year – and didn’t have a chance to learn about the sport, enjoy it and make a connection with it.”
Still the Rangers expect to have a number of quality athletes to make them a competitive squad this spring.
While Richardson did not have a spring track season last year with which to judge his team, he was able to watch the cross-country program compete last fall. That’s why one competitor he thinks will step forward this spring is eighth grader Norah Hushagen, who won the Class 2A Section 7 individual title this past fall.
“Based on cross-country season, Norah certainly is someone we can look at to lead that group,” Richardson said.
But he also will lean on a group of seven senior captains whom he expects will provide both leadership and points during meets. The captains for the team are distance runners Amelea Hauer and McKenna Andrews, as well as Grace Hoecherl, Faith Fitzhugh, Sarah Puyleart, Paige Kulick, and Page Harer.
“They have a huge role in the way we run our practices,” Richardson said of his senior captains. “They are the ones who run warm ups, and they handle a lot of behind-the-scenes responsibilities. They are good people to provide leadership and present a good role model that younger runners can follow.”
While Richardson said he enters the spring with uncertainty, he is confident things will come together as the season progresses.
“It is cool that the opportunity exists for kids to work hard and take a step forward this spring,” he said. “Track is cool in that you get hard evidence on progress based on performances when you start the season and when you finish. Their times or distances or heights give you hard evidence.
“We have so many good athletes, the excitement is to see what their final product will be.”
